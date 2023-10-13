LiveOak Fiber to Invest USD 40 Million to Extend Fiber Internet to Walton County, Florida

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Regional broadband service provider LiveOak Fiber will invest USD 40 million to expand fiber optic internet services into Walton County, Florida. This investment will help to improve connectivity and foster innovation in the community.

Highlights

  • LiveOak Fiber invests USD 40 million in Walton County.
  • High-speed internet access for Defuniak Springs, Freeport, Seaside, and Grayton Beach.
  • Regular updates on project progress for transparency.

Regional broadband service provider in the US, LiveOak Fiber, has announced its intention to invest USD 40 million in expanding fiber optic internet services into Walton County, Florida. LiveOak Fiber disclosed this information during its Monthly Board meeting in August, with the official announcement from the company being made just this week.




Extending Fibre Connectivity

Renowned for its efforts to bring broadband services to underserved areas, LiveOak Fiber will deploy digital infrastructure in Walton County with this substantial investment. The company aims to offer high-speed internet access to businesses and residents in cities such as Defuniak Springs, Freeport, Seaside, and Grayton Beach.

"LiveOak Fiber is dedicated to constructing a more reliable and connected digital infrastructure that empowers the residents of Walton County," stated LiveOak. "Our investment underscores our commitment to enhancing connectivity, fostering innovation, and providing high-speed internet access, which paves the way for a more digitally inclusive community."

Early Engineering Underway

The official release mentioned that early engineering and fieldwork are already in progress, laying the groundwork necessary for the project. LiveOak emphasised that it will offer comprehensive updates on the project's progress in the coming months to maintain transparency and engage with the community.

LiveOak Fiber also stated its commitment to enhancing connectivity in the Southeast. With this expansion of fiber services to Walton County, it aims to provide the necessary connectivity for the community to thrive.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Expert Opinion

