GoNetspeed Accelerates Fibre Internet Expansion in Connecticut and Maine

GoNetspeed has announced the expansion of its fibre internet service to more communities, including Seymour, Connecticut, and Camden, Maine.

Highlights

  • GoNetspeed has completed the construction of its 100 percent fiber network in Seymour, Connecticut.
  • Over 30 Connecticut communities currently enjoy GoNetspeed's service.
  • Numerous Maine communities on the path to high-speed fiber connectivity.

American high-speed fiber internet provider GoNetspeed has announced the expansion and availability of its fiber internet service to more communities, including Seymour and Camden. In Seymour, Connecticut, GoNetspeed has completed the construction of its 100 percent fiber network, allowing more than 6,000 residents and businesses to experience symmetrical upload and download speeds directly from their homes or businesses. In Camden, Maine, GoNetspeed will soon provide access to its fibre internet service.

Investments in Seymour and Camden

Seymour: With an investment of USD 4.4 million, more than 6,000 residents and businesses throughout Seymour can now enjoy symmetrical upload and download speeds.

Camden: With GoNetspeed's fully funded USD 1.5 million investment, 2,000 of the town's homes and businesses will have access to future-proof fiber internet by the end of 2023, with construction set to begin in the coming weeks.

Expansion in Seymour and Camden

"As we rapidly expand to serve more communities throughout Connecticut, we are proud to have reached a point where thousands of Seymour’s residents and businesses will now experience the life-changing impact of 100 percent fiber internet," said GoNetspeed.

Commenting on the development in Camden, GoNetspeed said, "We are pleased to soon bring fiber internet to yet another Maine community. In the coming weeks, we will begin making rapid progress to equip Camden with an infrastructure that will support the community's growth and economic development."

Connectivity in Connecticut

GoNetspeed stated that currently, more than 30 communities across Connecticut have access to GoNetspeed's service, and many other communities are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed's fiber internet.

Connectivity in Maine

GoNetspeed also mentioned that it is continuing to ensure that more communities throughout Maine have access to high-speed fiber internet. Currently, Auburn, Bangor, Bath, Biddeford, Brewer, Brunswick, Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland, Falmouth, Gorham, Gray, Kennebunk, Lewiston, New Gloucester, Old Orchard Beach, Old Town, Orono, Saco, Scarborough, Topsham, Waterville, Westbrook, Windham, Winslow, and Yarmouth have access to GoNetspeed's service. According to the statement, many other communities throughout the state are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed's fibre internet.

GoNetspeed further expressed its excitement to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Connecticut and Maine.

