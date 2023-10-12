Telenor Denmark Starts Offering Mobile Private Networks for Businesses

Reported by Srikapardhi

Telenor Erhverv, the business arm of Telenor Denmark, has launched a mobile private network service for businesses. The service provides companies with a separate tunnel within Telenor's public 4G and 5G networks in Denmark and abroad.

Highlights

  • Mobile private networks offer improved security, increased reliability, reduced costs, and enhanced mobility
  • 5G technology transforms global local networking.
  • Tailored solutions for diverse business needs.

Telenor Denmark's business arm, Telenor Erhverv, announced this week the launch of its mobile private network (MPN) service for businesses. Telenor Erhverv stated that it is ready with a tailored mobile private network solution, which provides companies with a separate closed "tunnel" within Telenor's public 4G and 5G networks in Denmark and abroad.

The Mobile Private Network Advantage

"With 5G technology, we can extend our network to businesses, allowing them to utilize it as a local network globally. This private connection streamlines the IT infrastructure, enhances security, and aligns with the business landscape of 2023, where employees and units in storage or production are becoming increasingly mobile through 5G," says Telenor Erhverv.

Enhancing IT Infrastructure

Telenor emphasised that industries and production companies, in particular, require the advanced capabilities of networks. With a mobile private network, there are no more wires and cables, or the outages the industry had to contend with when everything, from robots to forklifts, had to move between multiple Wi-Fi zones.

Security and Accessibility

"There is great potential for companies with office staff, especially when employees have the opportunity to work from multiple locations. Under normal circumstances, there is a risk of data compromise when employees connect to unsecured Wi-Fi networks in public spaces or privately at home. With a mobile private network, all employees are online through the same encrypted connection, always isolated and within the company's firewall, regardless of their location around the world," said Telenor Erhverv.

Telenor Erhverv further adds, "A traditional Wi-Fi solution is neither designed with mobility in mind nor built to provide isolated stability for individual devices. However, the mobile network is."

Telenor's Solution

Telenor concluded by stating that the solution is the result of several years of development in collaboration with companies that have recognized the potential of an ultra-stable and secure connection. It is based on various modules that can be tailored and scaled to meet the needs of any company. Some modules are readily available, while others will be added continuously in line with technological advancements.

Telenor is Denmark's second-largest telecommunications company and a part of the Telenor Group. In Denmark, CBB Mobil is also part of the Telenor family.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

