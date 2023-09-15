Telia Enters Final Binding Agreement to Sell Danish Operations to Norlys for DKK 6.25 Billion

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Telia Company has entered into a final and binding agreement to sell 100 percent of its operations and network assets in Denmark to Norlys for a total valuation of DKK 6.25 billion.

Highlights

  • Telia Company finalizes agreement to sell Danish operations to Norlys.
  • Valuation of DKK 6.25 billion equates to 8.9 times Telia Denmark's 2022 EBITDA.
  • The deal is structured on a cash and debt-free basis.

Follow Us

Telia Enters Final Binding Agreement to Sell Danish Operations to Norlys for DKK 6.25 Billion
The Swedish telecommunications company, Telia Company, has officially entered a final and binding agreement to sell 100 percent of its operations and network assets in Denmark to Norlys for a total valuation of DKK 6.25 billion. The company announced this development in an official statement released on Friday.

Also Read: Eltel and Telia Finland Sign EUR 30 Million One Year Contract Extension




Telia Company Sells Danish Operations to Norlys

According to Telia, the sale agreement, initially announced on April 25, 2023, as reported by TelecomTalk, aligns with Telia's commitment to streamlining its operations and assets. This strategic realignment is in line with Telia's strategy to focus on markets in which there is a clear path to securing and defending leading market positions.

Also Read: Telia to Sell Its Operations and Network Assets in Denmark to Norlys

Valuation and Transaction Structure

The valuation of DKK 6.25 billion for this transaction corresponds to 8.9 times Telia Denmark's reported EBITDA for the year 2022. The deal is structured on a cash and debt-free basis, the announcement said.

However, the successful completion of this transaction remains subject to certain conditions. Approval from Norlys' owners and customary regulatory approvals are necessary steps before finalizing the sale. It is expected that the transaction will be concluded no later than the first quarter of 2024, allowing Telia to execute its strategic objectives effectively.

This development helps Telia Company align its portfolio and focus on strategic markets, ensuring a stronger and more competitive presence in the telecommunications sector.

Also Read: Telia to Initiate 3G Network Shutdown in Finland for 4G, 5G From September

Net-zero science-based targets approved by SBTi

In a previous update, Telia Company shared that its objectives, aimed at attaining net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions throughout its value chain by 2040, have received approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Furthermore, the SBTi has confirmed the validation of Telia's revised near-term and newly introduced long-term targets.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Airtel isn't good in many circles still. As it's based on LTE network, after 5G launch speeds has deteriorated a…

Vodafone Idea Launches Priority Service to Woo Customers

Mudassar :

Direct Access to 24 x 7 Premium Call Centers: The question is who calls call centers these days. Every info…

Vodafone Idea Launches Priority Service to Woo Customers

shivraj roy :

tbh Vi's services have gone from poor quality to very poor now phone goes from 4g to edge doesn't work…

Vodafone Idea Launches Priority Service to Woo Customers

shivraj roy :

India actually has very good fiber and 5g network, it would be interesting to see how they make their plans…

Starlink May Get License to Start Services in India Soon:…

shivraj roy :

where impressive?

Nokia G42, a Super Affordable 5G Phone with Impressive Specs…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments