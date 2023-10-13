Bharti Airtel to Strengthen Cloud Portfolio With New Offerings for Enterprises



Bharti Airtel Business Vertical offers a range of solutions for enterprise customers, including secure connectivity, cloud services, data centre services, IoT, and more. As part of the same, Airtel provides Airtel Cloud solutions for enterprises, offering bespoke multi-cloud solutions for businesses. Notable services under the Airtel Cloud offerings include Edge Cloud, Sovereign Cloud, and Public Cloud services.

Airtel Edge Cloud Offerings

Edge CDN with Qwilt

With over 120+ edge data centres supported by Airtel's Tier 1 network, Airtel already offers an Edge CDN service, which the telecom company launched in September 2022 in partnership with Qwilt ahead of the 5G launch. Airtel Cloud's Edge content delivery network (CDN) is designed to accelerate web and video content delivery by utilising its edge network to bring content as close to users as possible. TelecomTalk has already discussed Airtel's Edge CDN Service in the story linked above.

Edge Compute Service

Similarly, Airtel announced deployment plans for Edge Compute Services for enterprises in India, which include 120 network data centres across 20 cities in partnership with IBM in September 2022. Airtel's edge computing platform, deployed in a hybrid environment, helps improve business performance and customer experience.

Airtel 5G Edge

Now, with the rapid rollout of 5G services, Airtel's 5G Edge Service will be available soon, which enables a virtually limitless space to host all infrastructure components with telco-grade security.

Airtel Sovereign Cloud Offerings

Under the Sovereign Cloud Offerings, Airtel already offers Banking Cloud. However, the Government Cloud, which enables data hosting facilities on the cloud with compliance with the government's data sovereignty regulations, and My Cloud, with the flexibility to leverage Airtel network distribution and emerging technologies, will be available soon and added to Airtel's portfolio of Cloud Services.

Airtel Public Cloud Offerings

Similarly, in the Public Cloud offerings segment, Airtel already offers Hyper Scalers and, as reported by TelecomTalk, the Vultr Platform, an independent cloud computing and storage platform. The Marketplace, a one-stop solution for cloud connectivity that provides a hassle-free unified experience, will soon be available from Airtel, according to the company's website.

Strengthening Cloud Portfolio

With the launch of these services, including Airtel 5G Edge, Government Cloud, My Cloud, and Marketplace, Airtel will further strengthen its Cloud Service offerings in the Enterprise segment.