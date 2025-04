Vodafone Idea Offers Over 100 Prepaid Recharge Options As of April 2025

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is known for offering a wide range of prepaid plans—so many, in fact, that even consumers may not be fully aware of all the options available. As of this writing, according to the website, Vi offers over 110 prepaid recharge options to its customers across all telecom circles or Licensed Service Areas (LSAs). The company frequently launches new plans, updates existing ones with minor changes to validity or data, and adds or removes OTT benefits—giving the impression that there's always a new plan just around the corner. In this article, we take a comprehensive look at all the prepaid plans and benefits that Vi offers across its circles.

Vodafone Idea Priority Circles

If you're someone interested in Vi's market presence and offerings, this article is for you. We'll cover every plan, including those available in Vi's 17 so-called "priority circles." For ease of understanding, the plans will be listed in ascending order based on their pricing and type.

These 17 circles include Kerala, Mumbai, Gujarat, Haryana, Kolkata, Maharashtra, UP-W, Delhi, West Bengal, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, UP-E, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Bihar.

The remaining circles include, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, North East, Odisha, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Vi Unlimited Plans

1. Vi Rs 79 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, No outgoing SMS, 100MB data, Validity 10 Days.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Others

Circles: UP East, UP West

2. Vi Rs 98 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, No outgoing SMS, 200MB data, Validity 15 Days. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Combo/Validity

Circles: Assam, North East, Odisha,

Circles with 10 Days Validity: Bihar, Chennai, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), West Bengal

3. Vi Rs 149 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 300 SMS, 1GB data, Validity of 28 Days. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Unlimited

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha,

4. Vi Rs 149 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 500MB data, Validity of 18 Days. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Unlimited

Circles: Rajasthan

5. Vi Rs 155 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 300 SMS, *1GB data, Validity of 20 Days. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Unlimited

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

Circles with 1.2GB Data and 28 Days Validity: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha,

Circles with 1GB Data and 28 Days Validity: Rajasthan

6. Vi Rs 179 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 300 SMS, *1GB data, Validity of 24 Days. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Unlimited

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

Circles with 1.5GB Data and 28 Days Validity: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha,

Circles with 1.2GB Data and 28 Days Validity: Rajasthan

7. Vi Rs 189 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 300 SMS, *1GB data, Validity of 26 Days. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Unlimited

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

Circles with 2GB Data and 28 Days Validity: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha,

Circles with 1.5GB Data and 28 Days Validity: Rajasthan

8. Vi Rs 199 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 300 SMS, *2GB data, Validity of 28 Days. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Unlimited

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

Circles with 3GB Data: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha, Rajasthan,

9. Vi Rs 209 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 300 SMS, *2GB data, Validity of 28 Days. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Unlimited

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi (Unlimited Callertunes for 28 days), Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata (Unlimited Callertunes for 28 days), Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

Circles with 3GB Data: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha, Rajasthan,

10. Vi Rs 210 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, 1GB/Day data, Validity of 28 days. Post daily quota, data speed will be upto 64 Kbps.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Unlimited

Circles: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha,

11. Vi Rs 218 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 300 SMS, 3GB data, Validity of 1 Month. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Unlimited

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

12. Vi Rs 224 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 4GB data, Validity of 30 days. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Plan Voucher

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

13. Vi Rs 229 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 300 SMS, 2GB data, Validity of 28 Days. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

OTT Benefits: JioHotstar Mobile Subscription for 1 Month.

Tags: Nonstop Hero

Circles: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha, Rajasthan,

14. Vi Rs 232 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 4GB data, Validity of 1 Month. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Plan Voucher

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

15. Vi Rs 239 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 300 SMS, 2GB data, Validity of 28 Days. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

OTT Benefits: JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 1 month

Tags: Unlimited,

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

16. Vi Rs 239 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 300 SMS, 1GB/Day data, Validity of 20 Days. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64 Kbps.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Unlimited,

Circles: Rajasthan

17. Vi Rs 249 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, *1GB/Day data, Validity of 24 Days. Post daily quota, data speed will be upto 64 Kbps.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Unlimited

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

Circles with 1.5GB/Day with 28 Days Validity: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha,

18. Vi Rs 289 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 600 SMS, 4GB data, Validity of 40 days. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Unlimited

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

Circles with 2GB Data and 56 Days Validity: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, North East, Odisha, Rajasthan,

19. Vi Rs 299 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100SMS/Day, *1GB/Day data, Validity of 28 Days. Post daily quota, data speed will be upto 64 Kbps.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Unlimited, Unlimited 5G, Hero Unimited,

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

Circles with 2GB/Day Data: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha,

20. Vi Rs 339 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 600 SMS, 4GB data, Validity of 48 days.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Others

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

21. Vi Rs 340 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100SMS/Day, *1GB/Day data, Validity of 28 Days. Post daily quota, data speed will be upto 64 Kbps.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Unlimited

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat,

Circles with 2GB/Day Data - Hero Unlimited: Assam,

22. Vi Rs 345 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, 25GB data, Validity of 30 Days. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Unlimited

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

23. Vi Rs 349 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, *1.5GB/Day data, Validity of 28 Days. Post daily quota, data speed will be upto 64 Kbps.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Hero Unimited, Unlimited 5G,

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

Circles with Unlimited Data: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha,

24. Vi Rs 365 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, *Unlimited Data, Validity of 28 Days.

Tags: Most Popular, NonStop Hero, Hero Unlimited, Unlimited 5G,

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, North East, Odisha, Rajasthan,

Circles with 2GB/Day Data: Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

25. Vi Rs 369 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 600 SMS, *4GB data, Validity of 56 Days. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Unlimited

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

Circles with 6GB Data: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha, Rajasthan,

26. Vi Rs 379 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, *Unlimited Data, Validity 1 Month.

Tags: NonStop Hero, Super Hero, Unlimited 5G,

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, North East, Odisha, Rajasthan,

Circles with 2GB/Day Data: Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

27. Vi Rs 380 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, Unlimited Data, Validity 28 Days.

Tags: Unlimited, Most Popular, NonStop Hero,

Circles: Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai)

28. Vi Rs 399 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, *Unlimited data, Validity of 28 Days. Post daily quota, data speed will be upto 64 Kbps.

OTT Benefits: JioHotstar Mobile Subscription for 1 Month.

Tags: Nonstop Hero, Unlimited, Super Hero, Unlimited 5G,

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, North East, Odisha, Rajasthan,

Circles with 2GB/Day Data: Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

29. Vi Rs 408 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, *Unlimited Data, Validity of 28 Days.

OTT Benefits: SonyLiv Mobile Subscription for 28 days

Tags: NonStop Hero, Super Hero, Unlimited 5G,

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, North East, Odisha, Rajasthan,

Circles with 2GB/Day Data: Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

30. Vi Rs 409 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, 2.5GB/Day Data, Validity of 28 Days. Post daily quota, data speed will be upto 64 Kbps.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Hero Unlimited, Super Hero, Unlimited 5G,

Circles: Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, UP East, UP West, West Bengal

31. Vi Rs 429 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 600 SMS, 3GB data, Validity of 84 Days. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Unlimited

Circles: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha, Rajasthan,

32. Vi Rs 449 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, *Unlimited Data, Validity of 28 Days.

OTT Benefits: ViMTV Subscription: 28 days access to 16 OTTS on mobile and TV, and 400 TV Channels with Vi Movies and TV Super plan.

Tags: NonStop Hero, Unlimited, Unlimited 5G,

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, North East, Odisha, Rajasthan,

Circles with 3GB/Day Data: Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

33. Vi Rs 469 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, *Unlimited Data, Validity of 28 Days. This is a repeated denomination with JioHotstar benefit. Post daily quota, data speed will be upto 64 Kbps.

OTT Benefits: JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 28 days

Tags: NonStop Hero, Super Hero, Unlimited 5G,

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, North East, Odisha, Rajasthan,

Circles with 2.5GB/Day Data: Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

34. Vi Rs 470 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 900 SMS, Validity of 84 Days.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Unlimited

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

35. Vi Rs 479 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, *1GB/Day data, Validity of 48 days. Post daily quota, data speed will be upto 64 Kbps.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Unlimited, Unlimited 5G,

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

Circles with 1.5GB/Day with 56 Days Validity: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha,

36. Vi Rs 489 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 1000 SMS, 6GB data, Validity of 78 days.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Others

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

37. Vi Rs 509 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 1000 SMS, *6GB data, Validity of 84 Days. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Unlimited

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

Circles with 9GB Data: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha, Rajasthan,

38. Vi Rs 539 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, 4GB/Day Data, Validity of 28 Days. Post daily quota, data speed will be upto 64 Kbps.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Unlimited, Super Hero, Unlimited 5G,

Circles: Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, UP East, UP West, West Bengal

39. Vi Rs 579 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, *1.5GB/Day data, Validity of 56 Days. Post daily quota, data speed will be upto 64 Kbps.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Hero Unimited, Unlimited 5G,

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

Circles with 2GB/Day Data: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha,

40. Vi Rs 625 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, 50GB data, Validity of 60 days. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Unlimited

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

41. Vi Rs 649 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, *Unlimited Data, Validity of 56 Days.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Best Seller, NonStop Hero, Unlimited 5G,

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, North East, Odisha, Rajasthan,

Circles with 2GB/Day Data: Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

42. Vi Rs 666 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, 1.5GB/Day data, Validity of 64 Days. Post daily quota, data speed will be upto 64 Kbps.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Hero Unlimited, Unlimited 5G,

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

43. Vi Rs 675 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 5GB Data/30 days, Validity of 90 Days. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Unlimited, Others,

Circles: Rajasthan,

44. Vi Rs 680 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, Unlimited Data, Validity of 56 Days.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Unlimited, Best Seller,

Circles: Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai)

45. Vi Rs 719 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, *1GB/Day Data, Validity of 72 Days. Post daily quota, data speed will be upto 64 Kbps.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Unlimited, Unlimited 5G,

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

Circles with 1.5GB/Day Data with 84 Days Validity: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha,

46. Vi Rs 795 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, *Unlimited Data, Validity of 56 Days. UP West: Extra 4 days validity offer applicable only on recharges from Vi App and Website.

OTT Benefits: Get 60 days access to 16 OTTS on mobile and TV via ViMTV

Tags: NonStop Hero, Unlimited, Unlimited 5G,

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, North East, Odisha, Rajasthan,

Circles with 3GB/Day Data: Bihar, Chennai, Delhi - 4 Days Extra Validity on Vi App and Web, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

47. Vi Rs 799 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, 1.5GB/Day data, Validity of 77 Days. Post daily quota, data speed will be upto 64 Kbps.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Hero Unlimited, Unlimited 5G,

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

48. Vi Rs 859 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, *1.5GB/Day data, Validity of 84 Days. Post daily quota, data speed will be upto 64 Kbps.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Hero Unimited (Binge All Night from 12am to 6am, Weekend Data Rollover, Data Delights up to 2GB backup data every month), Hero Unimited, Unlimited 5G,

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

Circles with 2GB/Day Data: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha,

49. Vi Rs 949 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, Unlimited Data, Validity of 84 Days.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: NonStop Hero,

Circles: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha,

50. Vi Rs 979 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, *Unlimited Data, Validity of 84 Days.

OTT Benefits: 16 OTT Apps, 400 TV Channels in one subscription with Vi Movies and TV Super plan valid for 84 days.

Tags: Best Seller, NonStop Hero, Super Hero, Unlimited 5G,

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, North East, Odisha, Rajasthan,

Circles with 2GB/Day Data: Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

51. Vi Rs 994 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, *Unlimited Data, Validity of 84 Days. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64 Kbps.

OTT Benefits: JioHotstar Mobile Subscription for 3 Months

Tags: NonStop Hero, OTT, Super Hero, Unlimited 5G

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, North East, Odisha, Rajasthan,

Circles with 2GB/Day Data: Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

52. Vi Rs 996 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, *Unlimited Data, Validity of 84 Days.

OTT Benefits: Get 90 Days subscription of Prime LITE and enjoy Prime Video content on 2 devices (TV or Mobile) in HD(720p) and free 1-day delivery.

Tags: NonStop Hero, Super Hero, Unlimited 5G,

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, North East, Odisha, Rajasthan,

Circles with 2GB/Day Data: Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

53. Vi Rs 998 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, *Unlimited Data, Validity of 84 Days. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64 Kbps.

OTT Benefits: SonyLiv Mobile Subscription for 84 days.

Tags: Nonstop Hero, Hero Unlimited, Unlimited 5G,

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, North East, Odisha, Rajasthan,

Circles with 2GB/Day Data: Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

54. Vi Rs 1020 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, Unlimited Data, Validity of 84 days.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Unlimited, NonStop Hero,

Circles: Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai)

55. Vi Rs 1049 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 1800 SMS, *12GB Data, Validity of 180 days. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Unlimited

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

Circles with 18GB Data: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha, Rajasthan,

56. Vi Rs 1197 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, Unlimited Data, Validity of 84 Days.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: NonStop Hero, Unlimited 5G, Super Hero,

Circles: Madhya Pradesh, North East, Odisha, Rajasthan,

Circles with 3GB/Day Data: Mumbai, Punjab,Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

57. Vi Rs 1198 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, *Unlimited Data, Validity of 70 Days. Post daily quota, data speed will be upto 64 Kbps.

OTT Benefits: Netflix Basic subscription (TV and Mobile) for 70 days

Tags: NonStop Hero, Unlimited, Super Hero, Vi Guarantee, Unlimited 5G,

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, North East, Odisha, Rajasthan,

Circles with 2GB/Day Data: Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

58. Vi Rs 1599 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, Unlimited Data, Validity of 84 Days.

OTT Benefits: Netflix Basic subscription (TV and Mobile) for 84 days

Tags: NonStop Hero, Unlimited, Super Hero, Unlimited 5G,

Circles: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha,

Circles with 2.5GB/Day Data: Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

59. Vi Rs 1749 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, *1.5GB/Day Data, Validity of 180 Days. Post daily quota, data speed will be upto 64 Kbps.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Hero Unimited, Unlimited 5G, NonStop Hero,

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

Circles with Unlimited Data - NonStop Hero: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha,

60. Vi Rs 1770 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 3600 SMS, Validity of 365 Days.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Unlimited

Circles: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha, Rajasthan,

61. Vi Rs 1849 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 3600 SMS, Validity of 365 Days.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Unlimited

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

62. Vi Rs 1999 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 3600 SMS, *24GB Data, Validity of 365 Days. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Unlimited

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

Circles with 36GB Data: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha, Rajasthan,

63. Vi Rs 3499 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, *1.5GB/Day data, Validity of 365 Days. Post daily quota, data speed will be upto 64 Kbps.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Hero Unlimited, Unlimited 5G,

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

Circles with Unlimited Data - NonStop Hero: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha,

64. Vi Rs 3599 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, 2GB/Day data, Validity of 365 Days. Post daily quota, data speed will be upto 64 Kbps.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Value for Money, Hero Unimited, 24 percent savings per month, Unlimited 5G,

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

65. Vi Rs 3699 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, *2GB/Day data, Validity of 365 Days. Post daily quota, data speed will be upto 64 Kbps.

OTT Benefits: 1 year access to JioHotstar Mobile Subscription

Tags: Super Saver, Hero Unimited, Unlimited 5G,

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

Circles with Unlimited Data: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha,

66. Vi Rs 3799 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, *2GB/Day data, Validity of 365 Days. Post daily quota, data speed will be upto 64 Kbps.

OTT Benefits: Amazon Prime LITE subscription for 1 year

Tags: Value for Money, Hero Unimited, Unlimited 5G, Super Saver

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

Circles with Unlimited Data: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha,

Vi Data and OTT Add-ons

1. Vi Rs 95 Add-on Pack: 4GB Data with 14 days Validity. No service Validity.

OTT Benefits: Sony Liv mobile only membership for 28 days.

Tags: OTT, Premium Pack

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

2. Vi Rs 101 Add-on Pack: 5GB data with 30 Days Validity. No service Validity.

OTT Benefits: JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months.

Tags: OTT

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

3. Vi Rs 151 Add-on Pack: 4GB Data with 90 days Validity. No service Validity.

OTT Benefits: JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months.

Tags: OTT

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

4. Vi Rs 154 Add-on Pack: 2GB Data with 1 Month Validity. No service Validity.

OTT Benefits: 16 OTT Apps, over 350 TV Channels in one subscription with Vi Movies and TV Lite plan.

Tags: OTT

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

5. Vi Rs 169 Add-on Pack: 8GB Data with 90 days Validity. No service Validity.

OTT Benefits: JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months.

Tags: OTT

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

6. Vi Rs 175 Add-on Pack: 10GB Data with 28 days Validity. No service Validity.

OTT Benefits: 16 OTT Apps, 350+ TV Channels in one subscription with Vi Movies and TV Super plan.

Tags: OTT

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

7. Vi Rs 202 Add-on Pack: 5GB Data with 1 Month Validity. No service Validity.

OTT Benefits: 14 OTT Apps, over 350 TV Channels in one subscription with Vi Movies and TV Pro plan.

Tags: OTT

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana,Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

8. Vi Rs 248 Plan: 6GB data, Validity of 1 Month. No Service Validity.

OTT Benefits: 17 OTT Apps, over 350 TV Channels in one subscription with Vi Movies and TV Plus plan.

Tags: OTT

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

Vi Plan Vouchers

1. Vi Rs 99 Plan: Rs 99 Talktime, 200 MB data, No outgoing SMS. Validity 15 Days.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Combo/Validity, No outgoing SMS,

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Chennai, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, West Bengal

Circles with 28 Days Validity: Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha,

2. Vi Rs 107 Plan: Rs 107 Talktime, 200 MB data, Validity 30 Days.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Combo/Validity

Circles: Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha,

3. Vi Rs 111 Plan: Rs 111 Talktime, 200 MB data, Validity 1 Month.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Combo/Validity

Circles: Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha,

4. Vi Rs 128 Plan: 10 local onnet night minutes, *100MB data, *Validity 18 Days. Night minutes benefit available from 2300 Hrs to 0600 Hrs. Data tariff will be charged at 50p/MB.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Combo/Validity

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Chennai, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP West,

Circles with 28 Days Validity: Rajasthan

Circles with 28 Days Validity and No Data: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, North East, Odisha,

5. Vi Rs 129 Plan: Truly Unlimited Voice, 200MB data, Validity 14 Days. Data tariff will be charged at 50p/MB.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Others,

Circles: Rajasthan

6. Vi Rs 137 Plan: 10 local onnet night minutes, Validity 30 Days. Night minutes benefit available from 2300 Hrs to 0600 Hrs. Data tariff will be charged at 50p/MB.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Combo/Validity

Circles: Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha,

7. Vi Rs 138 Plan: 10 local onnet night minutes, 100 MB data, Validity 20 Days. Night minutes benefit available from 2300 Hrs to 0600 Hrs.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Combo/Validity

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Chennai, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP West,

8. Vi Rs 138 Plan: 10 minutes (local and national), Validity 28 Days.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Combo/Validity

Circles: UP East, West Bengal

9. Vi Rs 141 Plan: 10 local onnet night minutes, Validity 1 Month. Night minutes benefit available from 2300 Hrs to 0600 Hrs. Data tariff will be charged at 50p/MB.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Combo/Validity

Circles: Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha,

10. Vi Rs 198 Plan: Rs 198 Talktime, 500 MB data, Validity 30 Days.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Combo/Validity

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Chennai, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, West Bengal

11. Vi Rs 204 Plan: Rs 204 Talktime, 500 MB data, Validity 1 Month.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Combo/Validity

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Chennai, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, West Bengal

12. Vi Rs 279 Plan: Rs 279 Talktime, 500 MB data, Validity 90 Days.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Combo/Validity

Circles: Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha,

Vi Data Add-ons

1. Vi Rs 22 Data Add-on Pack: 1GB data, Validity 1 Day. No Service Validity.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Data

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, West Bengal

2. Vi Rs 23 Data Add-on Pack: 1GB data, Validity 1 Day. No Service Validity.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Data

Circles: Chennai, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai)

3. Vi Rs 26 Data Add-on Pack: 1.5GB data, Validity 1 Day. No Service Validity.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Data

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

4. Vi Rs 33 Data Add-on Pack: 2GB data, Validity 2 Days. No Service Validity.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Data

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

5. Vi Rs 48 Data Add-on Pack: 6GB data, Validity 3 Days. No Service Validity.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Data

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

6. Vi Rs 49 Data Add-on Pack: 20GB data, Validity 1 Day. No Service Validity.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Data

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

7. Vi Rs 69 Data Add-on Pack: 3GB data, Validity 28 Days. No Service Validity.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Data

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

8. Vi Rs 89 Data Add-on Pack: 6GB data, Validity 7 Days. No Service Validity.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Data

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

9. Vi Rs 139 Data Add-on Pack: 12GB data, Validity 28 Days. No outgoing SMS. No Service Validity.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Data

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

10. Vi Rs 145 Data Add-on Pack: 1GB/Day data, Validity 28 Days. No Service Validity.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Daily Data Top Up

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

11. Vi Rs 208 Data Add-on Pack: 1.5GB/Day data, Validity 30 Days. No Service Validity.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Daily Data Top Up

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

12. Vi Rs 348 Data Add-on Pack: 50GB data, Validity 28 Days. No Service Validity.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Data

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

13. Vi Rs 488 Data Add-on Pack: 100GB data, Validity 56 Days. No Service Validity.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Data

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

14. Vi Rs 1189 Data Add-on Pack: 50GB data, Validity 365 Days. No Service Validity.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Data, Data only pack

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

Vi ISD Pack

1. Vi Rs 18 ISD Pack: 1 Hour Validity

Tags: Others

Circles: Chennai, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai)

Circles with 28 Days Validity: Kerala,

Vi Caller Tune Add-ons

1. Vi Rs 45 MCA Pack: 6 Months subscription for Missed call alerts on Vi App. No Service Validity.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Others

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

2. Vi Rs 47 Caller tunes Add-on Pack: Validity 28 Days. No Service Validity.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Others

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

4. Vi Rs 78 Caller tunes Add-on Pack: Validity 89 Days. No Service Validity.

OTT Benefits:

Tags: Others

Circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal

Vi Talktime Recharges

1. Vi Rs 10: Rs 7.47 Talktime

2. Vi Rs 20: Rs 14.95 Talktime

3. Vi Rs 30: Rs 22.42 Talktime

4. Vi Rs 50: Rs 39.37 Talktime

5. Vi Rs 100: Rs 81.75 Talktime

6. Vi Rs 500: Rs 423.73 Talktime

7. Vi Rs 1000: Rs 847.46 Talktime

Conclusion

Not sure why Vi has launched so many plans. Looking at the sheer number, it almost feels like we might soon see every possible validity period—from 1 day all the way up to 365 days—with barely any price difference between them. It would be great if Vi also shares data on which plans are most frequently recharged. That way, we could understand whether users are actually opting for these plans or if they're just listed to fill up the website or generate some buzz.

Vodafone Idea 5G

Currently, Vi 5G services are available in Mumbai and 11 prominent cricket stadiums across India, with a rollout in key major cities planned for later this month. Based on the usual pattern of announcements, we can expect the 5G launch news to arrive on Sunday evening or Monday morning, just ahead of market hours or over the next week.

Change log:

April 15: Initial Version

April 20: Update - This version includes the prepaid plans across all the telecom circles.

