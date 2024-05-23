DE-CIX Establishes New PoP at Digital Connexion’s Data Center in Chennai



Digital Connexion and DE-CIX India, the carrier and data center-neutral internet exchange operator in India, have announced a partnership to provide enhanced internet peering and interconnection services to Indian enterprises. Digital Connexion, a provider of scalable data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, is a joint venture (JV) between Brookfield Asset Management (Brookfield), Reliance Industries and Digital Realty.

Benefits for Southern India

As part of the partnership, DE-CIX has established a new point-of-presence (PoP) at Digital Connexion's MAA10 data center in Chennai. This development offers significant benefits to enterprises, cloud and content providers, and internet service providers (ISPs) in southern India, the joint statement said on Thursday.

Enhanced Services at MAA10

Companies hosted at MAA10 can now take advantage of expanded high-speed interconnection capabilities, improved network performance, cloud connectivity, and advanced internet peering services. DE-CIX's presence at MAA10 will also address low-latency edge requirements and ensure seamless content delivery to the last mile.

CB Velayuthan, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Connexion, said, "Through our partnership with DE-CIX, we enable this digital transformation in a way that is efficient, dynamic, and well-positioned for future growth. Aligning to our vision of creating a data meeting place for digital communities, this collaboration offers our customers a variety of interconnection services and single-hop direct connectivity to multiple cloud providers, fostering a connected ecosystem."

Sudhir Kunder, Chief Business Officer of DE-CIX India, said, "The collaboration offers the market a new and ideal diverse solution, as well as a great place for both enterprises and ISPs to leverage connections to a leading carrier-neutral global data center platform with the most cost-effective and efficient interconnection options available in the market. This partnership will be the fourth PoP for DE-CIX Chennai, which brings the total to 20 PoPs pan-India."

DE-CIX DirectCLOUD Service

The DE-CIX DirectCLOUD service allows Digital Connexion customers to reach global cloud providers such as Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud through a single point, eliminating direct connection costs. Additionally, MAA10 customers will have access to a global data center platform via Digital Realty’s PlatformDIGITAL, the official release said.