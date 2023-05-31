DE-CIX Launches Helsinki Internet Exchange

DE-CIX, the world's leading Internet Exchange (IX) operator, has announced the availability of its latest Internet Exchange in Helsinki, Finland. DE-CIX says the new DE-CIX IX, named HE-CIX, is now fully operational within Equinix's data centres in Helsinki, with plans to expand to additional sites in the future.

This development comes as DE-CIX and Nokia celebrate the 10th anniversary of their successful partnership, known for delivering reliable and low-latency peering and interconnection services worldwide.

Launching the Helsinki Internet Exchange

According to the statement, the HE-CIX launch is a significant step in DE-CIX's mission to provide a comprehensive interconnection ecosystem in the Nordics.

The company's DE-CIX Apollon interconnection and cloud platform includes cutting-edge cloud routing services, enabling businesses of all sizes to efficiently manage hybrid and multi-cloud scenarios and gain control over their data beyond the public Internet.

DE-CIX is bringing the InterconnectionFLEX service, which offers a unified approach to access multiple clouds and networks, to Finland as part of its expansion.

DE-CIX and Nokia Celebrate 10-Year Partnership

The collaboration between DE-CIX and Nokia has been instrumental in delivering highly reliable and low-latency peering and interconnection services for over a decade. Nokia's hardware, including the newly developed FP5 network processor designed to support 800 Gigabit Ethernet, has played a crucial role.

DE-CIX says it utilizes this technology which can be in the latest Nokia 7750 SR-14s models, at Europe's largest IX, DE-CIX Frankfurt.

Empowering Businesses with Seamless Connectivity

HE-CIX enables customers in Finland to gain direct access to over 50 clouds, more than 2,000 local and international networks, and over 250 data centres across Germany, Southern Europe, the USA, and Asia.

DE-CIX says this access is facilitated through a single contract, offering flexibility and comprehensive interconnection consultation. Additionally, DE-CIX in Finland acts as a digital hub, supporting regional connectivity, low-latency interconnection for local networks, and localization of global content.

The DE-CIX interconnection and cloud platform includes advanced service features, automation capabilities, and user-friendly tools like the self-service portal and API.

Expanding Presence in the Nordics

DE-CIX is committed to expanding its presence in the Nordics, with plans to launch two new Internet Exchanges in Denmark and recently announcing two ready-for-service locations in Norway.

With its presence in over 40 metro markets across Europe, Africa, North America, the Middle East, and Asia, DE-CIX connects thousands of network operators, ISPs, content providers, and enterprise networks from more than 100 countries.

The Frankfurt-based DE-CIX is recognized as one of the largest Internet Exchanges globally, boasting a data volume of nearly 34 Exabytes per year as of 2022 and connections to nearly 1,100 networks.