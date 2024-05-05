Summit Broadband Launches 400 Gbps Services With Ciena



Florida-based fiber optic telecommunications provider Summit Broadband launches 400G services following a network upgrade with Ciena. Summit Broadband is leveraging Ciena's WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) to offer 400 Gbps wavelength services to enterprise customers in Central and Southwest Florida, Ciena said last week.

Summit Broadband's 400G Services

Summit Broadband owns and operates over 4,300 fiber-route miles of infrastructure and serves industries and communities throughout the state with voice, video, data, internet, and Ethernet services, as well as dark fiber transport.

Ciena noted that Summit Broadband has rolled out 400 Gbps wavelength to support the rise in data consumption of high-bandwidth applications such as cloud computing, IoT devices, video streaming, and enterprise services. This upgrade builds on the longstanding relationship between both companies, with Ciena powering Summit's optical network.

"The demand for bandwidth shows no signs of slowing down, and our new 400 Gbps service ensures that our business customers have the high performance and scalability essential for applications like data center interconnect, which require fast speeds and low latency," said Summit Broadband.

Additionally, the upgrade will allow Summit to deliver more data per unit of energy over our existing infrastructure, maximizing network utilisation and providing capex and opex savings, Summit Broadband added.

Expansion in Leesburg

In early April 2024, Summit Broadband announced the expansion of its fiber optic network to more than 5,000 homes in the City of Leesburg. The company said this expansion will bring high-speed internet access directly to residents of Leesburg for the first time, with options starting at 1 and 2 Gbps, with the potential for even higher speeds in the future.

According to the company, construction began in September last year, and over 3,000 homes are ready for service in April, while the remaining homes will continue through the summer.