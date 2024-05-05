OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Appears on BIS Hinting at India Launch: Report

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, a new smartphone from OnePlus is expected to launch soon in India. OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord CE 4 in the country in April. The Nord CE 4 Lite is now expected to launch soon as it has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website allegedly. Whenever a product is spotted on BIS, it means that its launch is imminent. Tipster Sanju Choudhary found the listing of a new OnePlus phone with the model number CPH2619. The device is claimed to be the Nord CE 4 Lite.









The listing does not reveal any specifications of the phone. However, the tipster claims that it is going to be a rebranded OPPO A3, which is exclusively selling in China. OnePlus has time and again rebranded the OPPO phones to sell in India, so this wouldn't be a surprise to anyone.

The Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to have a major upgrade in the display department over its predecessor. Further, it is likely going to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The Nord CE 4 that launched recently is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. Under the hood, you are likely going to see a 5500mAh battery, something that OnePlus has equipped its other phones with as well.

Official details from OnePlus India have not come yet. But it is definitely expected that OnePlus will launch a OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite in India. There are questions over when OnePlus will come with the Nord 4, but the Nord CE 4 Lite is likely going to launch soon. The Nord CE 4 is already on sale in India and you can check out its review on our website (coming on YouTube soon as well).