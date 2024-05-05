OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Appears on BIS Hinting at India Launch: Report

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to have a major upgrade in the display department over its predecessor. Further, it is likely going to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The Nord CE 4 that launched recently is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

Highlights

  • OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, a new smartphone from OnePlus is expected to launch soon in India.
  • OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord CE 4 in the country in April.
  • The Nord CE 4 Lite is now expected to launch soon as it has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website allegedly.

Follow Us

oneplus nord ce 4 lite appears bis

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, a new smartphone from OnePlus is expected to launch soon in India. OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord CE 4 in the country in April. The Nord CE 4 Lite is now expected to launch soon as it has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website allegedly. Whenever a product is spotted on BIS, it means that its launch is imminent. Tipster Sanju Choudhary found the listing of a new OnePlus phone with the model number CPH2619. The device is claimed to be the Nord CE 4 Lite.




Read More - OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: Premium at a Budget

The listing does not reveal any specifications of the phone. However, the tipster claims that it is going to be a rebranded OPPO A3, which is exclusively selling in China. OnePlus has time and again rebranded the OPPO phones to sell in India, so this wouldn't be a surprise to anyone.

The Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to have a major upgrade in the display department over its predecessor. Further, it is likely going to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The Nord CE 4 that launched recently is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. Under the hood, you are likely going to see a 5500mAh battery, something that OnePlus has equipped its other phones with as well.

Read More - OnePlus 12 5G Review: Better than Great

Official details from OnePlus India have not come yet. But it is definitely expected that OnePlus will launch a OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite in India. There are questions over when OnePlus will come with the Nord 4, but the Nord CE 4 Lite is likely going to launch soon. The Nord CE 4 is already on sale in India and you can check out its review on our website (coming on YouTube soon as well).

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Mmwave and 5G on every band by Jio 5G atleast. Everywhere.

Vodafone Idea and BSNL Added Wireline Users in March 2024

TheAndroidFreak :

Yes, Airtel has expanded really fast and Airtel fiber service and 4G service is far better than Jio to be…

Vodafone Idea and BSNL Added Wireline Users in March 2024

Vishal D :

Vi harming itself by providing 179 recharge to keep validity. In this way it will not survive. I think investors…

Will Indians Stop Using Second SIM After the Next Tariff…

Faraz :

Airtel really expanded fiber network across India much faster after Jio Fiber entry. In our Village Airtel brought service first…

Vodafone Idea and BSNL Added Wireline Users in March 2024

Faraz :

*It seems

Will Indians Stop Using Second SIM After the Next Tariff…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments