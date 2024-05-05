Tract Breaks Ground on 810 MW Hyperscale Data Center Park in Nevada



Data center park developer Tract has broken ground on Peru Shelf Technology Park in Nevada. The master-planned site is designed to support hyperscale data center campuses, with Tract's horizontal development plans including NV Energy switch stations, new access roads, and wet utility infrastructure, Tract announced last week. Tract develops data center parks on which companies can build their data centers.

Peru Shelf Technology Park

The Peru Shelf Technology Park is the first to break ground on 686 acres within the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center and will support up to 810 MW of utility capacity at full buildout. Tract has also announced a 510-acre site adjacent to the Peru Shelf project, currently in the planning stages. The Peru Shelf development is expected to receive initial power delivery in late 2026 or early 2027.

Tract's South Valley Technology Park, located seven miles southeast along USA Parkway, is a planned 1,500-acre, 1,200 MW project supporting up to seven individual campuses.

"The commencement of construction at Peru Shelf launches the first of Tract’s projects in Northern Nevada, and I am pleased to see the physical manifestation of our planning," said Tract.

"We see long-term potential for the greater Reno data center cluster to support rapid deployment of cloud and AI data centers. Our investment in master-planned digital infrastructure will continue to scale significantly in the coming years."

Tract says it owns or is under contract on more than 20,000 acres across the United States, which are in various stages of rezoning, design, or horizontal construction.