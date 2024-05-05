Tract Breaks Ground on 810 MW Hyperscale Data Center Park in Nevada

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Tract initiates construction on Peru Shelf Technology Park, a cutting-edge hub for hyperscale data centers in Nevada.

Highlights

  • Tract commences construction on Peru Shelf Technology Park, a key project in Northern Nevada.
  • The park promises to support up to 810 MW of utility capacity upon completion.
  • Tract's South Valley Technology Park aims to revolutionize digital infrastructure, with plans for multiple campuses.

Follow Us

Tract Breaks Ground on 810 MW Hyperscale Data Center Park in Nevada
Data center park developer Tract has broken ground on Peru Shelf Technology Park in Nevada. The master-planned site is designed to support hyperscale data center campuses, with Tract's horizontal development plans including NV Energy switch stations, new access roads, and wet utility infrastructure, Tract announced last week. Tract develops data center parks on which companies can build their data centers.

Also Read: Telia Expands Helsinki Data Center to Meet Rising AI Demand




Peru Shelf Technology Park

The Peru Shelf Technology Park is the first to break ground on 686 acres within the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center and will support up to 810 MW of utility capacity at full buildout. Tract has also announced a 510-acre site adjacent to the Peru Shelf project, currently in the planning stages. The Peru Shelf development is expected to receive initial power delivery in late 2026 or early 2027.

Tract's South Valley Technology Park, located seven miles southeast along USA Parkway, is a planned 1,500-acre, 1,200 MW project supporting up to seven individual campuses.

Also Read: Maincubes Launches Second Data Center in Frankfurt

Digital Infrastructure

"The commencement of construction at Peru Shelf launches the first of Tract’s projects in Northern Nevada, and I am pleased to see the physical manifestation of our planning," said Tract.

"We see long-term potential for the greater Reno data center cluster to support rapid deployment of cloud and AI data centers. Our investment in master-planned digital infrastructure will continue to scale significantly in the coming years."

Tract says it owns or is under contract on more than 20,000 acres across the United States, which are in various stages of rezoning, design, or horizontal construction.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Mmwave and 5G on every band by Jio 5G atleast. Everywhere.

Vodafone Idea and BSNL Added Wireline Users in March 2024

TheAndroidFreak :

Yes, Airtel has expanded really fast and Airtel fiber service and 4G service is far better than Jio to be…

Vodafone Idea and BSNL Added Wireline Users in March 2024

Vishal D :

Vi harming itself by providing 179 recharge to keep validity. In this way it will not survive. I think investors…

Will Indians Stop Using Second SIM After the Next Tariff…

Faraz :

Airtel really expanded fiber network across India much faster after Jio Fiber entry. In our Village Airtel brought service first…

Vodafone Idea and BSNL Added Wireline Users in March 2024

Faraz :

*It seems

Will Indians Stop Using Second SIM After the Next Tariff…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments