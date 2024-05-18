Flexential plans fifth data center in Denver, Colorado.



US data center company Flexential is planning a new facility in Denver, Colorado. The company announced its plans this week to develop its fifth data center and colocation facility in the Denver area, in response to the escalating demand for data center inventory and connectivity within the region.

Features and Capacity

Situated in Parker, Colorado, the new facility spans over 17 acres and is powered by Core Electric, with a capacity of 22.5 MW. Flexential said this makes the facility not only its largest in the Denver area but also a hub of technology and innovation.

Flexential said its new Denver facility is built with the latest advancements in data center design, offering high-density colocation in a structure purpose-built to meet current sustainability and efficiency requirements of customers. With this expansion, Flexential's total footprint and capacity in Denver will be 759,000 square feet and 49.4 MW, respectively.

The addition of this facility brings Flexential's data center fleet to a total of 42, further expanding access to the FlexAnywhere Platform's interconnection capabilities, including the recent introduction of Flexential Fabric.

New Denver Facility

"Flexential is expanding its data center presence across the nation, and our growth in Denver highlights our role in leading industry innovation and meeting market needs," said Flexential. "This new Denver facility is a cornerstone of our strategy, aimed at boosting Denver's tech sector with cutting-edge, scalable computing solutions. This project reflects our commitment to forward-looking, high-density, and sustainable computing infrastructures designed to support the evolving digital needs of enterprise businesses."

National Expansion Strategy

Flexential's expansion in Denver follows recent expansions across the US, including the addition of 110 MW in key markets like Atlanta, Georgia, and Portland, Oregon.

This new Denver facility is set to begin leasing in the second half of 2024 and opening in 2026, becoming Flexential's fifth and largest data center in Denver, Colorado, the company said.