Vodafone Idea Extends Support to Cyclone Remal Affected Customers



Indian telecommunications operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced measures to support affected customers in response to the devastation caused by Cyclone Remal in Assam and North East India. Vi said on Friday that it is extending the validity of prepaid services by 4 days for people living in Barak Valley, Meghalaya, Manipur, and Mizoram to remain connected.

Extended Validity and Additional Data

Additionally, Vi is also offering an extra 1GB of data and free outgoing minutes at no additional cost, effective immediately for select customers in the cyclone-affected areas.

"These measures are effective immediately and are applicable to select customers within the cyclone-affected regions," Vodafone Idea said.

Vi also mentioned that its network teams are diligently working around the clock with local authorities to help restore normalcy in the affected areas.

Vi's Partnership with Netflix

Vodafone Idea recently announced its partnership with Netflix to introduce Netflix bundled plans. Initially rolled out for prepaid customers, Vi plans to introduce Netflix bundled postpaid plans shortly.