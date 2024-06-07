Vodafone Idea Extends Support to Cyclone Remal Affected Customers

Reported by Yashika Goel

Highlights

  • Vi extends prepaid service validity by 4 days in cyclone-hit areas.
  • Additional 1GB data and free outgoing minutes for affected customers.
  • Collaborative efforts with local authorities for restoration.

Vodafone Idea Extends Support to Cyclone Remal Affected Customers
Indian telecommunications operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced measures to support affected customers in response to the devastation caused by Cyclone Remal in Assam and North East India. Vi said on Friday that it is extending the validity of prepaid services by 4 days for people living in Barak Valley, Meghalaya, Manipur, and Mizoram to remain connected.

Extended Validity and Additional Data

Additionally, Vi is also offering an extra 1GB of data and free outgoing minutes at no additional cost, effective immediately for select customers in the cyclone-affected areas.

"These measures are effective immediately and are applicable to select customers within the cyclone-affected regions," Vodafone Idea said.

Vi also mentioned that its network teams are diligently working around the clock with local authorities to help restore normalcy in the affected areas.

Vi's Partnership with Netflix

Vodafone Idea recently announced its partnership with Netflix to introduce Netflix bundled plans. Initially rolled out for prepaid customers, Vi plans to introduce Netflix bundled postpaid plans shortly.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

