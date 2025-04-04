388 Private FM Radio Stations Operational Across 113 Cities: TRAI

The FM radio sector in India continues to expand, with private broadcasters playing a key role in widening coverage and enhancing content quality. According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) Annual Report for 2023-24, a total of 388 private FM radio stations were operational across 113 cities as of March 31, 2024. These are run by 36 private broadcasters, in addition to those operated by public broadcaster All India Radio (AIR).









Role of FM Radio in Information and Entertainment

In India, radio coverage is available in the Short Wave (SW) and Medium Wave (MW) bands in the Amplitude Modulation (AM) mode, as well as in the Frequency Modulation (FM) mode. TRAI noted that FM radio broadcasting is currently the most popular and pervasive medium for delivering entertainment, information, and education to the masses.

"The Introduction of private FM broadcasters in the radio broadcasting sector has significantly enhanced radio coverage while providing good quality reception and content to listeners. This has also led to encouraging local talent as well as enhancing employment opportunities in these areas," TRAI said in the report.

Ad Revenue from Private FM Stations

In the community radio segment, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) reported that out of 605 permissions issued, 494 community radio stations are now operational across the country.

The sector also witnessed a notable increase in advertising revenue, with earnings from private FM broadcasters rising from Rs 1,547.13 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 1,775.79 crore in 2023-24.

Radio continues to enjoy strong popularity in India, largely due to its portability, affordability, and wide reach.