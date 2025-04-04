388 Private FM Radio Stations Operational Across 113 Cities: TRAI

Reported by Kripa B 0

TRAI’s 2023–24 Report Highlights Surge in FM Stations, Community Radio, and Ad Revenues.

Highlights

  • 388 private FM radio stations operational in 113 cities as of March 31, 2024.
  • Operated by 36 private broadcasters alongside All India Radio (AIR).
  • FM broadcasting boosts local talent and employment opportunities.

Follow Us

388 Private FM Radio Stations Operational Across 113 Cities: TRAI

The FM radio sector in India continues to expand, with private broadcasters playing a key role in widening coverage and enhancing content quality. According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) Annual Report for 2023-24, a total of 388 private FM radio stations were operational across 113 cities as of March 31, 2024. These are run by 36 private broadcasters, in addition to those operated by public broadcaster All India Radio (AIR).




Also Read: Private FM Radio Channels See Slight Dip in Advertisement Revenue in Q3 2024

Role of FM Radio in Information and Entertainment

In India, radio coverage is available in the Short Wave (SW) and Medium Wave (MW) bands in the Amplitude Modulation (AM) mode, as well as in the Frequency Modulation (FM) mode. TRAI noted that FM radio broadcasting is currently the most popular and pervasive medium for delivering entertainment, information, and education to the masses.

"The Introduction of private FM broadcasters in the radio broadcasting sector has significantly enhanced radio coverage while providing good quality reception and content to listeners. This has also led to encouraging local talent as well as enhancing employment opportunities in these areas," TRAI said in the report.

Also Read: Government Advises Mobile Phone Manufacturers to Enable FM Radio Feature

Ad Revenue from Private FM Stations

In the community radio segment, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) reported that out of 605 permissions issued, 494 community radio stations are now operational across the country.

The sector also witnessed a notable increase in advertising revenue, with earnings from private FM broadcasters rising from Rs 1,547.13 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 1,775.79 crore in 2023-24.

Radio continues to enjoy strong popularity in India, largely due to its portability, affordability, and wide reach.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

T A :

Starting 4G and keeping prices low helped BSNL. Vi has a better 4G network than BSNL, and if they hadn't…

BSNL's Net Profit, Subscriber Gain Highlighted by Telecom Minister

TheAndroidFreak :

Mumbai and Delhi Jio 4G+5G networks are getting choked. I don't have Airtel sim for this circle right now, so…

BSNL Brings a New Rs 251 Prepaid Plan

TheAndroidFreak :

Mumbai and Navi doesn't even have proper 3G. You are asking about 4G? Few tier two cities in Maharashtra except…

BSNL Brings a New Rs 251 Prepaid Plan

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic: There are about 4 devices powdered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 planned for the Indian market First launch…

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Launched: Details Here

Faraz :

Mumbai and Delhi are getting almost 2k sites more than Kolkata. How is the 4G around your location Nikhil ?

BSNL Brings a New Rs 251 Prepaid Plan

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments