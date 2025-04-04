AI: LTIMindtree Google Cloud Partnership; VeriSilicon AcuityPercept; E2E Cloud Deploys Nvidia GPU Infra



LTIMindtree, VeriSilicon, and E2E Cloud have each announced major advancements in AI technology, showcasing innovations that span cloud infrastructure, AI-powered imaging, and next-gen GPU deployments. These strategic moves highlight a growing focus on accelerating enterprise transformation and AI adoption across industries.

Here's a look at the three key developments shaping the future of AI:

1. LTIMindtree Partners with Google Cloud to Drive Business Transformation with Agentic AI

Technology consulting company LTIMindtree announced the expansion of its global strategic partnership with Google Cloud. As part of this collaboration, LTIMindtree will leverage offerings powered by Google Cloud technology using Agentic AI to boost business growth and redefine the cloud landscape for clients worldwide. Using Gemini models, along with other Google Cloud technologies, LTIMindtree will collaboratively develop industry-specific solutions to drive broad-based GenAI adoption, the company said in a statement on March 31, 2025.

Through this collaboration, LTIMindtree aims to build a green corridor for solution development, with market development initiatives, go-to-market (GTM) strategies, and comprehensive training for its workforce. This collaboration will also enable LTIMindtree to design proof of concepts and pilots tailored to specific customer use cases. Additionally, the alliance will enable LTIMindtree to deliver market-leading solutions that help enterprises maximize the ROI from their cloud investments while modernising their infrastructure and data stack.

Under this collaboration, LTIMindtree will leverage its domain expertise, combined with Google Cloud's AI platforms like Vertex AI, to create innovative solutions tailored for the BFSI, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech Media and Entertainment, Retail and CPG industries. It will accelerate the adoption of AI-driven technologies and create unique value propositions for clients as they receive early access to the new offerings.

The collaboration will also lead to rapid deployment of services and support to clients, enhancing customer satisfaction. Furthermore, LTIMindtree will have access to additional resources from Google Cloud to build new solutions, leading to faster time-to-market, the company said.

Nachiket Deshpande, President - Global AI Services, Strategic Deals, Partnerships and Whole Time Director, LTIMindtree said, "By combining our strengths, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to our customers and drive transformative change in the cloud ecosystem."

"Generative AI has the power to increase business efficiencies and transform how organizations operate," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Organization, Google Cloud. "With LTIMindtree's expertise and Google Cloud's leading AI technology, customers can deploy powerful solutions that solve industry challenges and significantly improve business performance."

LTIMindtree will set up a dedicated team of professionals with deep expertise across a range of Google Cloud technologies and services to support this alliance. The long-term objective of the partnership is to ensure implementation of Google Cloud products and solutions for customers and help them drive consistent value and growth from it, LTIMindtree said.

2. VeriSilicon Introduces AcuityPercept for Smarter AI Vision

VeriSilicon introduces AcuityPercept, its AI-based automatic Image Signal Processing (ISP) tuning system, designed to optimize image processing parameters for enhanced object recognition. AcuityPercept improves the accuracy and efficiency of AI perception systems by dynamically optimizing ISP parameters through automated tuning processes. It is widely applicable to AI-powered vision applications across various industries, including autonomous driving, robotic vision, and AIoT, the company said on March 30, 2025.

VeriSilicon said AcuityPercept leverages a global directive and local refinement algorithm, utilizing metadata and loss feedback from AI task models to automatically achieve optimal ISP tuning. By refining ISP settings, it effectively enhances object detection accuracy and delivers optimal ISP-processed images for neural network processing.

"AcuityPercept is a key ISP tuning system that bridges the ISP with the target AI perception engine to achieve optimal object recognition. As AI-driven perception becomes increasingly critical in autonomous vehicles, smart surveillance, and robotics, our AI-powered automatic ISP tuning system lays the foundation for more accurate, efficient, and scalable AI vision solutions," said Weijin Dai, Chief Strategy Officer, Executive Vice President, and General Manager of the IP Division at VeriSilicon. "AcuityPercept has demonstrated excellent results with road data collected by our automotive ISP customers. It is a crucial technology that enables vision perception engines to clearly and reliably identify objects."

Simply put, AcuityPercept improves the accuracy and efficiency of AI perception systems by dynamically optimizing ISP parameters.

3. E2E Cloud Deploys India's Largest NVIDIA H200 GPU Infrastructure

E2E Cloud, India's AI-focused cloud provider, has announced what it calls the deployment of India's largest Nvidia H200 GPU infrastructure, marking a quantum leap in AI computing capabilities. The state-of-the-art infrastructure with 2,048 H200 GPUs is now accessible via the TIR AI/ML Platform, the company announced on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

The deployment includes two GPU clusters located in Delhi NCR and Chennai, each equipped with 1,024 NVIDIA H200 GPUs. With a combined 288.8 TB of GPU RAM and 4.8 Tbps memory bandwidth—2.4× higher than previous generations—these clusters are designed to handle memory-intensive AI workloads with unmatched efficiency.

According to the company, the H200 GPUs are particularly suited for training and fine-tuning massive AI models such as DeepSeek and other advanced language models. The infrastructure is integrated with E2E Cloud's TIR AI/ML Platform, which simplifies GPU access and enables enterprises and developers to launch AI workloads quickly without dealing with infrastructure complexities.

"E2E Cloud's investment is India's largest Nvidia H200 GPU deployment underscores our commitment to building the country's most advanced AI infrastructure," said Tarun Dua, Managing Director of E2E Cloud. "By strategically placing these clusters in Delhi NCR and Chennai and integrating them with our TIR AI/ML Platform, we are making cutting-edge AI computing more accessible and efficient for enterprises, researchers, and developers."

Dua further added that "TIR AI/ML Platform makes accessing and utilising the GPUs seamless. Designed for efficiency, TIR eliminates infrastructure setup complexities, enabling enterprises and developers to launch their training, fine-tuning, and inference workloads with just a few clicks."

Beyond training large-scale AI models, E2E Cloud said the new infrastructure also supports real-time AI applications across healthcare, autonomous systems, financial analytics, and scientific research. For sectors with strict compliance and data sovereignty needs, E2E Cloud offers deployment via its Sovereign Cloud Platform, ensuring regulatory adherence for industries such as government, finance, and healthcare.

"With this milestone, E2E Cloud continues to position itself at the forefront of India's AI revolution, empowering businesses and innovators with the computational power they need to drive the future of artificial intelligence," the company said.