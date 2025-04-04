Garmin Instinct 3 Series Launched in India: Price and Specs

Garmin Instinct 3 is available in two sizes for the AMOLED variant - 45mm and 55mm for Rs 52,999 and Rs 58,999, respectively. The Garmin Instinct E on the other hand starts at Rs 35,990. The Garmin Instinct E with the 45mm solar charging panel is priced at Rs 46,990.

Garmin has launched a new smartwatch in India namely Instinct 3 series. These are rugged smartphones meant for rough and tough use. Garmin is widely known for its great technology in the world of sports, especially endurance sports. The company has launched Garmin Instinct 3 and Garmin Instinct E variant. There are further multiple variants of these watches. For example, the Instinct 3 has an AMOLED display variant and an MIP panel variant with solar-charging support. Let's take a look at the price first and jump to specifications.




Garmin Instinct 3 Series Price in India

Users interested in getting these smartwatches can go to the company's official website or Amazon.

Garmin Instinct 3 Series Specifications in India

Garmin Instinct 3 is a tough watch, featuring fibre-reinforced polymer cases, metal-reinforced bezels, and scratch-resistant displays. The smartwatch has MIL-STD-810 militaryu grade durability certifications. Further, it also has 10ATM water resistance rating. This means you can comfortably go for a swimming pool sessions with the watch.

The standard Instinct 3 version has a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with AOD (always on display) support and 390x390 pixels resolution. The Instinct 3 also features an in-built LED flashlight. There's multi-band or dual-frequency GPS support, which is now a common feature with all the premium smartwatches for accurante tracking of the location and the distance the user is covering. Further, this series of smartwatches also feature a barometer, altimeter, compass and TracBack routing.

There's also suppport for incident detection, assistance alerts, LiveTrack, and more for safety of the user. The smartwatches will support Garmin Messenger to enable two-way communcation. Then, of course, there's support for various training modes, which is whatt you traditionally expect from a Garmin watch.

If you go for the solar charging variant, then the battery life will almost double of the smartwatch. But yes, it is more expensive than the AMOLED version. The Instinct 3 AMOLED variant is said to last for up to 24 days while the Solar model can give unlimited battery as long as it keeps charging through optimal sunlight. The Instinct E model can give a battery life of up to 14 days.

