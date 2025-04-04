oneplus 13t battery teased ahead of launch

OnePlus is soon going to launch a new smartphone in the Chinese market. This will be an extension to the OnePlus 13 series. OnePlus is all set to bring the "T" branded phones back to the market. For a long time, since the OnePlus 10T, we haven't seen a device with the "T" moniker from OnePlus. The company will launch the OnePlus 13T first in China, and then is expected to bring it to the global market at a later stage. The launch of the phone has been confirmed in April 2025. The global market availability has no timeline as of yet. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased the battery details of the OnePlus 13T. Let's take a look.









OnePlus 13T Battery, What Can We Expect

OnePlus 13T will come with a bigger battery than the OnePlus 13. What's interesting to note here is that the OnePlus 13 is actually a bigger device in size. The OnePlus 13T will have a compact size. Since the phone has a bigger battery than the OnePlus 13, it should be able to deliver an excellent battery life to the users. The president of OnePlus China, Louis Lee, revealed the battery capacity and weight of the OnePlus 13T.

Lee said that the battery is going to be bigger than what users saw inside the OnePlus 13. According to some rumours online, the OnePlus 13T will come with a 6200mAh battery. Further, the phone has made its appearance on the AnTuTu benchmark. The AnTuTu score of the device is 30,06,913, which is super impressive.

The OnePlus 13T is expected to come powered by the powerful and top of the line Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. This is the same chip that is powering the most premium flagship phones of 2025.