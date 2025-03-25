AI: Oracle AI Agent Studio, Deloitte Zora AI, Accenture AI Refinery Platform, NTT DATA Agentic AI Services



The rise of AI-powered agents is transforming enterprise operations, with major tech firms unveiling new platforms to drive automation and efficiency. Oracle, Deloitte, Accenture, and NTT DATA have launched innovative AI agent solutions, enabling businesses to streamline workflows, enhance decision-making, and optimise processes.

1. Oracle Introduces AI Agent Studio

Oracle introduced AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, a platform for creating, extending, deploying, and managing AI agents and agent teams across the enterprise. Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, Oracle says the new AI Agent Studio provides easy-to-use tools for customers and partners to create customised AI agents that address complex business needs and can help drive new levels of productivity.

Oracle AI Agent Studio is available at no additional cost and delivers easy-to-use tools, including advanced testing, robust validation, and built-in security, that will help Oracle Fusion Applications customers and partners create and manage AI agents, the company said in a statement on March 20.

"AI agents are the next phase of evolution in enterprise applications and just like with existing applications, business leaders need the flexibility to create specific functionality to address their unique and evolving business needs," said Steve Miranda, executive vice president of applications, Oracle.

"Our AI Agent Studio builds on the 50+ AI agents we have already introduced and gives our customers and partners the flexibility to easily create and manage their own AI agents. With the agents already embedded in Fusion Applications and our new AI Agent Studio, customers will be able to further extend automation and ultimately, achieve more while spending less."

AI agents designed in the Oracle AI Agent Studio integrate with Oracle Fusion Applications and can collaborate with third-party agents to complete complex and multi-step processes. Oracle AI Agent Studio includes Agent template libraries, Agent team orchestration, Agent extensibility, Choice of LLMs, Native Fusion integration, Third-party system integration, Trust and security framework and Validation and testing tools.

"AI-powered innovation is enabling our clients to reinvent processes and transform the way they work, driving a new performance frontier," said Lan Guan, chief AI officer, Accenture. "According to our recent research, agentic architectures featuring AI agents will enter the mainstream in 2025, with three times as many organisations planning to invest in these capabilities compared to 2024. As we continue to work with Oracle to help clients across industries accelerate the adoption of AI, the new Oracle AI Agent Studio will allow us to orchestrate more powerful agents from Oracle, with Accenture's AI Refinery platform, to drive new levels of productivity and growth."

"With the rapid rise of AI agents, organisations are facing an ongoing challenge of how to manage and measure the impact of these digital workers," said Mauro Schiavon, global chief commercial officer, Oracle Business, and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "As leaders look to demonstrate the ROI of their AI investments, platforms like Oracle's new AI Agent Studio can enable customisation that addresses unique business needs. We look forward to helping our joint clients across industries develop and deploy agentic AI for value creation and competitive edge."

"Agents can help unlock the value of AI for the enterprise. We're entering a period of agentic organisations that will fundamentally change how we work across functions and industries," said Dan Priest, US chief AI officer, PWC. "PwC's unmatched track record of teaming with Oracle to transform our clients' businesses makes us very excited about what we can do with Oracle's AI Agent Studio — more IQ, new capabilities, all lead to great possibilities."

2. Deloitte Launches Zora AI Platform Built on Nvidia AI

Deloitte has launched Zora AI, an AI platform designed to automate complex business functions with speed and accuracy. Built on Nvidia AI, including the new Llama Nemotron models and AI-Q Blueprint, Deloitte says Zora AI offers digital agents that perceive, reason, and act autonomously across key business domains.

AI-Powered Workforce Augmentation

Zora AI offers a suite of ready-to-deploy digital agents designed to streamline workflows in finance, human capital, supply chain, procurement, sales and marketing, and customer service. These AI agents emulate human decision-making, collaborating with employees to optimise operations and drive productivity.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is already leveraging Zora AI for Finance to enhance financial statement analysis, scenario modeling, and competitive market assessments. Deloitte itself is using Zora AI to automate expense management, reducing costs by 25 percent and increasing productivity by 40 percent, according to the official release.

Scalable and Secure AI Deployment

Available via a cloud subscription model, Zora AI integrates with existing enterprise technologies. Deloitte says it has incorporated its Trustworthy AI principles, ensuring security, transparency, and reliability while maintaining a human feedback loop for quality assurance.

"AI agents turn data into action. With Zora AI agents built on Nvidia AI, Deloitte clients can put intelligence to work—helping professionals find insights, make decisions and get things done," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.

Transforming Finance Operations

Deloitte and HPE are collaborating to deploy Zora AI for Finance on HPE Private Cloud AI, providing financial executives with real-time business insights and instant decision-making support. HPE anticipates a 50 percent reduction in financial reporting production time, further enhancing operational efficiency.

Deloitte says Zora AI is backed by its extensive business knowledge, engineering skill, global scale and deep professional experience gleaned from its technology, risk, tax and audit businesses.

"We are excited that HPE will both deploy and go to market with Deloitte to offer Zora AI for Finance on HPE Private Cloud AI. With Zora AI we are transforming our financial operations and giving our financial executives access to real-time business performance data and instant insights into the information that matters most. This is a natural extension of our collaboration with Deloitte to help our joint customers quickly deploy generative and agentic AI solutions on HPE Private Cloud AI," said Marie Myers, EVP and CFO, HPE.

The Future of Autonomous Enterprises

Deloitte is using Zora AI for Finance internally to streamline and automate its finance processes including expense management, a common challenge for many organizations, and one of many agents Deloitte is implementing to transform its business with agentic AI.

Zora expense management agents monitor expenses across payroll, facilities, sales and marketing, and employee time and expenses, enabling finance leaders to identify expense outliers, compare expenses against industry and competitor trends, and drill down into specific budgets.

"We are entering the autonomous enterprise era where agents can transform work and business models, ushering in entirely new ways of working. Our vision with Zora AI is to assist our clients in their transition into this new era, where agents and employees interact to reinvent business processes and unlock new sources of business value, growth and innovation for their organisations," said Jason Girzadas, CEO, Deloitte US on March 18.

Deloitte plans to scale Zora AI across thousands of users by 2025.

3. Accenture Expands AI Refinery and Launches New Industry Agent Solutions

Accenture has expanded its AI Refinery platform with a new AI agent builder that allows business users to create and customise AI agents without coding. This enables organisations to rapidly adapt to market shifts, policy changes, and customer demands, enhancing agility and efficiency.

Additionally, Accenture is also growing its collection of pre-configured industry agent solutions to help clients quickly scale networks of AI agents across the enterprise, the company said on March 18.

Built on Nvidia AI Enterprise, the agent builder allows users to modify agent teams with a few clicks while maintaining governance and security. It applies to agents created natively on AI Refinery, as well as external agents that are published into AI Refinery.

"We are seizing the significant opportunity to help our clients prioritise bold, high-impact initiatives that tackle core business challenges by reinventing processes end-to-end with generative AI and agentic technology," said Lan Guan, chief AI officer, Accenture. "Accenture continues to double-down on new innovations like agent builder on our AI Refinery platform to empower organisations and decision-makers with the flexibility to drive business value faster, with agents that can observe the environment, apply reason, continuously improve and take action."

Industry Applications and Collaborations

Accenture says organisations such as ESPN, HPE, Noli and the UN, are already exploring how Accenture AI Refinery resources can help improve fan experience, sourcing, and engagement.

ESPN is testing an AI-powered avatar, FACTS, to enhance fan engagement using sports analytics.

HPE is deploying AI agents for spend management and strategic relationship analysis.

Noli, backed by L'Oreal, is using AI for personalised beauty recommendations.

The United Nations is developing a multilingual AI research agent supporting over 150 languages to promote global sustainability.

Industry Agent Solutions

Accenture is also expanding its industry-specific AI agent solutions using Nvidia Llama Nemotron AI models. Accenture is developing over 50 industry-specific AI agent solutions, which leverage new Nvidia reasoning models, with a goal of 100 by the end of the year. Built using Nvidia AI Enterprise, these solutions streamline processes and enhance efficiency, and cover industries like telecommunications, financial services, insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, among others. Some key applications include:

Telecom Call Centers – AI co-pilots enhance call efficiency by up to 25X.

Insurance Underwriting – AI automates risk assessment, processing 100 percent of coverage submissions.

Order-to-Cash Finance – AI streamlines invoice reconciliation and accounts receivable.

Banking Sales Intelligence – AI automates credit analysis and risk assessment.

"Agentic AI is powering the next wave of AI, enabling enterprises to enhance productivity with intelligent agents capable of handling complex, multi-step challenges," said Justin Boitano, vice president of Enterprise Software at Nvidia. "Accenture's industry-specific AI agents expand the capabilities of the Accenture AI Refinery with Nvidia, allowing industry leaders to deploy digital teammates and scale impactful outcomes rapidly."

Accenture said its AI Refinery is now available on all public and private cloud platforms and will integrate with other Accenture Business Groups to accelerate AI across the SaaS and Cloud AI ecosystem.

4. NTT DATA Unveils Agentic AI Services for Hyperscaler AI Technologies

Digital business and technology services company NTT DATA launched its Agentic AI Services for Hyperscaler AI Technologies. The company on March 20 said this suite of services helps organisations easily adopt, build, manage and scale AI-powered agents to improve efficiencies, unlock innovation and enhance employee and customer experiences, maximizing returns on AI investments.

NTT DATA noted that this announcement builds on its recently announced Smart AI Agent, enabling enterprises to integrate AI-driven automation across business functions, TelecomTalk reported.

Comprehensive AI Services

NTT DATA says its Agentic AI Services for Hyperscaler AI Technologies support every stage of an organisation's agentic AI journey with cloud providers – from advisory and building AI agents to implementation, connectivity and ongoing managed services.

NTT DATA's Agentic AI Services cover the full AI lifecycle, offering:

Advisory Services – AI strategy, planning, and optimisation.

Implementation Services – AI agent configuration, deployment, and security compliance.

Managed AI Services – Continuous monitoring, troubleshooting, and data governance.

Connectivity – Cloud-native integration for voice, chat, and mobile platforms.

Applicable across all industries including manufacturing, banking and healthcare, NTT DATA says these services, available in over 20 languages, help organisations maximise AI investments.

By integrating its agentic AI with generative AI, including both large and small language models, these AI agents can perform tasks more rapidly, accurately, and efficiently, with fewer errors.

AI Investment on the Rise

Enterprise AI adoption is accelerating. According to Gartner, the AI services market is expected to reach USD 609 billion by 2028, with 33 percent of enterprise applications incorporating agentic AI. NTT DATA's Global GenAI Report reinforces this trend, revealing that 96 percent of CIOs and CTOs prefer cloud-based AI solutions.

"As the first global provider to offer comprehensive agentic AI services with a focus on AI agent management, we are empowering organisations to invest in AI agents with confidence– unlocking unprecedented efficiency and innovation while enhancing the experiences they provide to their employees and customers," said Charlie Li, Global Head of Cloud and Security at NTT DATA.

NTT DATA is launching its Agentic AI Services for Hyperscaler AI Technologies with an initial focus on Microsoft platforms.

"AI-powered agents are transforming how businesses operate, and we are excited to collaborate with NTT DATA to help organisations embrace this new era of AI-powered innovation," said Maziar Zolghadr, General Manager Global Communications Partners at Microsoft. "Combining Microsoft's AI technologies with NTT DATA's expertise in AI agent building, deployment and management we are empowering enterprises to create more intelligent experiences for their employees and clients."

Real-world applications across industries

NTT DATA's Agentic AI Services for Hyperscaler AI Technologies offer solutions across functions and use cases, including: