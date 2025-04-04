Received Only 50GB Jio AI Cloud Storage and Not 100GB? Check Why



Reliance Jio recently started offering free AI-Cloud storage for its prepaid and postpaid users on select plans. However, the free AI-Cloud storage capacity offered was 50GB. In case you are wondering, "Why did I receive only 50GB of free cloud storage and not 100GB?"—the answer lies in the finer details. The 100GB was part of a promotional offer, and it appears that Jio is no longer offering it.

Finer Details of 100GB Offer

Jio, in its terms and conditions, clarified by stating, "JioAICloud periodically updates its promotional offers. Last year, a 100 GB offer was available exclusively to a select group of users. Currently, free 50 GB cloud storage is being offered to all users as Welcome Offer."

This suggests that the 100GB offering was just a promotional offer, available exclusively to a select group of users. Currently, Jio is offering 50GB of cloud storage to all users as part of its Welcome Offer. The 100GB offer is no longer available to new users.

What is the new Jio AI Cloud?

According to the website, "The new JioAICloud is an intelligent cloud storage solution offering secure data backup and latest AI tools. It lets you safely store your photos, videos, documents, messages and contacts while also offering AI-powered features like EasyShare, AI Photo Play, Memories, AI Scanner and more to help you live intelligently."

How Much Storage Do I Receive?

"All users get free 50 GB cloud storage and full access to all AI features on JioAICloud as a welcome offer," says Jio. The wording further hints at the possibility that the benefits may be revised again, as the 50GB is provided under the Welcome Offer.

Jio 50GB AI Cloud Storage

Furthermore, if you have not yet received the free 50GB cloud storage offer, Jio has clarified that the "Free 50 GB cloud storage Welcome Offer is being rolled out in phases to all JioAICloud users. If you haven't received it yet, please be patient—you will receive the upgrade soon."

Free 50GB Available for Everyone, On Any Mobile Network

Jio claims to offer 50GB of storage to everyone and on any mobile network. However, this is primarily highlighted on banners and front pages. According to the finer details and terms and conditions, Jio mobile customers receive JioAICloud free, while non-Jio customers get a free 3-month trial of JioAICloud as a Welcome Offer. As part of this free trial, non-Jio mobile customers will get 50GB of free cloud storage and full access to AI tools. The free trial is available only once per mobile number.

Once the three-month offer ends, non-Jio users will need to either switch to the Jio network or pay to continue enjoying JioAICloud services.

At this moment, Jio is not offering storage tiers beyond 50GB and affirms users that "additional tiers will be introduced soon."

What Did Reliance Chairman Announce on Stage at the AGM?

"Today, I am announcing that Jio users will get up to 100GB of free cloud storage, to securely store and access all their photos, videos, documents, all other digital content, and data. And we will also have the most affordable prices in the market for those needing even higher storage. We plan to launch the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer starting Diwali this year, bringing a powerful and affordable solution where cloud data storage and data-powered AI services are available to everyone everywhere," Mukesh Ambani announced during the AGM.

What Did Jio Say in Its Quarterly Report?

"To support Jio's vision of 'AI Everywhere for Everyone using Connected Intelligence', Jio's AI-Cloud Welcome offer was introduced during the quarter. Under this offer, Jio users will get up to 100GB of free cloud storage to securely store and access all their photos, videos, documents, digital content, and data, Jio Platforms Limited said in its Q2 FY25 results statement.

Initially announced during the 2024 AGM, the AI-Cloud storage offer is part of Jio's broader vision of "AI Everywhere for Everyone" and aims to make cloud storage and AI services accessible to all. TelecomTalk, in March, reported about the launch of this 50GB offering by Jio.