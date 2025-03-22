Breaking: Reliance Jio Starts Offering 50GB JioAICloud Storage with Prepaid and Postpaid Plans



Reliance Jio has started officially offering its Jio AI-Cloud storage with AI-powered features to its users on its prepaid and postpaid plans. Initially announced during the 2024 AGM, this offer is part of Jio's broader vision of "AI Everywhere for Everyone" and aims to make cloud storage and AI services accessible to all. Earlier, in November 2024, Jio announced the rollout of upto 100GB of free AI cloud storage with AI features for select users. Now, it appears that Jio has started offering 50GB AICloud storage to all users who have recharged with select prepaid plans and all postpaid plans.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Teases Launch of AI Magic Soon With JioCloud









Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer Announcements

"Today, I am announcing that Jio users will get up to 100GB of free cloud storage, to securely store and access all their photos, videos, documents, all other digital content, and data. And we will also have the most affordable prices in the market for those needing even higher storage. We plan to launch the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer starting Diwali this year, bringing a powerful and affordable solution where cloud data storage and data-powered AI services are available to everyone everywhere," Mukesh Ambani announced during the AGM.

"To support Jio's vision of 'AI Everywhere for Everyone using Connected Intelligence', Jio's AI-Cloud Welcome offer was introduced during the quarter. Under this offer, Jio users will get up to 100GB of free cloud storage to securely store and access all their photos, videos, documents, digital content, and data, Jio Platforms Limited said in its Q2 FY25 results statement.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Rolls Out 100GB Free AI Cloud Storage with AI Features for Select Users

JioAICloud Storage

This is a developing story, and we will add more details as they become available.