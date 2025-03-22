Ministry of Communications Says 250 Million People in India are Using 5G

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

India has over 250 million 5G users. This was confirmed by the Ministry of Communications (MoC) recently. As per Nokia, there were 270 million 5G users at the end of 2024 in India. While both numbers look starkly different, they signal that there are at least 250 million 5G users. In an official statement on Monday, MoC said, "The adoption rate of any technology may be assessed through the growth of its user base and installed infrastructure. Since the launch of 5G services in the country, approximately 25 crore mobile subscribers have started using 5G services."




Read More - Vodafone Idea Seeks Further Government Support Amid AGR Dues Pressure: Report

More than 700 Million 5G Users by 2028

Nokia recently said that there will be more than 700 million 5G users in India by the end of 2028. The data was shared by the company through its MBiT report. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have rolled out 5G in most parts of the country. The goverment even said that 5G has reached 99.6% districts in the country.

Jio has deployed the most 5G BTS (base transciever stations) in the country. The total 5G BTS count in India has reached close to 4.7 lakh by the end of Feb 2025. The next wave of 5G BTS addition will come from Vodafone Idea (Vi) which has now started rolling out 5G. BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) also has plans to deploy 5G in the coming months after achieving its goal of 1 lakh 4G sites. Vodafone Idea has deployed 5G in Mumbai for now. Vi will target more cities in the coming quarters.

Read More - Airtel Launches New Rs 301 Prepaid Plan with JioHotstar

Amongst the states and union territories in India, Uttar Pradesh has the most 5G BTS with 8541 villages. India has a total of 97.15 crore internet subscribers in total. 5G is currently offered in India to consumers at no additional cost. Nokia also said that India will keep adding 120 million 5G users annually.

