Airtel Launches New Rs 301 Prepaid Plan with JioHotstar

Bharti Airtel has launched a new Rs 301 prepaid pack for the users. This is yet another prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel which has launched with the benefit of JioHotstar. For the unaware, Indian telecom operators are launching new prepaid plans bundled with JioHotstar. The goal of the telcos is to bank on the IPL (Indian Premier League) craze. Users who want to watch the IPL 2025 on JioHotstar can subscribe to these mobile plans and get access at no additional cost. Let's check out the complete benefits of JioHotstar pack worth Rs 301 from Bharti Airtel.









Airtel Rs 301 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Bharti Airtel's Rs 301 prepaid plan comes with 1GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day with JioHotstar Mobile subscription. Note that the validity of the JioHotstar Mobile here is three months. At the same time, the service validity of the prepaid plan is only 28 days.

The additional benefits bundled with the plan are Apollo 24|7 Circle for three months and free hellotunes.

Bharti Airtel has launched more new prepaid plans that come with JioHotstar. These plans were also introduced recently only. JioHotstar subscription can be purchased separately as well through the platform directly. There are multiple tier of plans you can choose from.

Airtel Brings Two More New IPL Plans

Bharti Airtel has brought two more new prepaid plans focused on allowing users to stream IPL (India Premier League) directly from their phones. The new IPL plans start at just Rs 100. There are two new plans - Rs 100 and Rs 195. These are data vouchers. Apart from this, there are old plans also offered by the telco that bundle JioHotstar OTT (over-the-top) benefit. To get more details, refer to the link below.

