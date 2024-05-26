Vodaf0ne Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has launched a new Rs 904 prepaid plan silently. Note that there are other similar-priced plans from Vi that cost Rs 903 and Rs 902. Just like the two of them, the Rs 904 plan from Vi comes with 90 days of service validity. There is also an OTT (over-the-top) subscription to Amazon Prime Lite included for users. This plan can feel a bit expensive to many customers, however, its benefits are decent enough for the users to consider it as a great option. Let's take a look at the Rs 904 plan now.









Read More - Vodafone Idea’s 5G and BSNL’s 4G in Focus in India

Vodafone Idea Rs 904 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 904 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. This plan comes with additional benefits such as Amazon Prime Lite subscription for 90 days, and Vi Hero Unlimited benefits. There is no 5G data offer provided by Vi as the telco is still figuring out its 5G rollout plans and will take at least six months from now to start rolling it out.

Read More - Vodafone Idea CEO Believes in Paying More for Using More

The Hero Unlimited Benefits include three things:

Binge All Night: The Binge All Night offer is great for someone who use plenty of mobile data every night. Under this offer, users get unlimited data without any limits on usage between 12 AM - 6 AM. This is high-speed data we are talking about.

Weekend Data Rollover: The Weekend Data Rollover offer is great for someone who wants to consume the leftover FUP (fair usage policy) data from the weekdays at the weekends.

Data Delights: The Data Delights offer introduced back in late 2021 allows users to get 2GB of bonus data from Vi every month. This can be redeemed as 1GB data for one day, and the other for any other day the user wishes to redeem it. Every month, the user gets 2GB of emergency data from Vi like this.