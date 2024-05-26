Captivating Music Biopics to Stream on OTT This Weekend



Music is one of the best things that nature has bestowed upon us. It is a collection of melodic notes, energetic beats, and rhythms that work together to create a garland of sounds that comfort our spirits. Music has been scientifically proven to strike the chords of our hearts, bring our chaotic emotions to calm, and frequently aid in the healing of physical problems.

As much as we cherish music in our lives, we must acknowledge those who make it. Here are some music biopics based on the lives of world-renowned musicians and the untold struggles that go into making timeless melodies available on OTT platforms.

Amar Singh Chamkila (2024)

Imtiaz Ali's film, 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, follows the lives of the late musicians Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife and singing partner Amarjot Kaur. The duo was shot during a concert after receiving several death threats for writing crude and indecent lyrics to their songs.

Where to watch: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

'Bohemian Rhapsody,' starring Rami Malek, is based on the true story of the band Queen, which dominated the 1980s music scene with songs such as 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'We Will Rock You.' It tells the narrative of Freddie Mercury, his struggle with his sexuality, his failed romances, and his tragic death. The band's struggles to achieve excellence will send chills down your spine.

Where to watch: Rent on Apple TV

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Elvis (2022)

Elvis Presley was one of the most popular performers and rock 'n' roll icons of his time. The movie 'Elvis' is based on the life of this music sensation and depicts his tribulations, newfound stardom, and 20-year relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker and his wife Priscilla.

Where to watch: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

The Pianist (2002)

Based on his memoirs, 'The Pianist' tells the story of W?adys?aw Szpilman, a Polish Jewish pianist. While he was playing the piano on a radio show, an explosion outside signaled the German Nazis' takeover of Poland, kicking off a chain of heartbreaking events.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video with LionsGate Play, LionsGate Play

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

These biopics not only celebrate music but also shed light on the profound struggles and triumphs of these extraordinary artists. Enjoy a weekend of inspirational storytelling through the lens of music history.