Vodafone Idea Launches OTT Subscription Bundled Plans With Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV



Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced today the launch of new subscription plans for prepaid and postpaid users, aimed at enhancing the digital sports viewing experience for its sports audience. Vi cited a recent Ormax Media report, which states there are 678 million sports audiences in India. This move comes as cricket and football continue to dominate the Indian sports landscape, with 612 million and 305 million audiences respectively.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Partners With Netflix, Launches Two Entertainment Bundle Plans









New Vi Movies and TV Pro Plan

The company has introduced the Vi Movies and TV Pro plan, offering a single subscription for live sports action. This plan is available for postpaid users at Rs 199 per month and for prepaid users at Rs 202 per month. Subscribers can enjoy the T20 Cricket Tournament on Disney+ Hotstar, UEFA Euro 2024 and India Tour of Zimbabwe on Sony LIV, and the India Tour of Sri Lanka and Copa America on Fan Code, with additional benefits.

Vi Movies and TV is compatible with connected TVs, including Android/Google TV, Samsung TV, Amazon Firestick TV, Android mobile, iOS mobile, and the web. Users will have access to over 13 OTT platforms, 400+ TV channels, and 15,000+ movies across multiple Indian languages with the same subscription, Vodafone Idea said on Monday.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Brings Vi Movies and TV Subscription Plans

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Sports Packs

Additionally, Vi has introduced special OTT bundled plans for cricket and football fans with Disney+ Hotstar and Sony LIV. For prepaid users, these include a Rs 169 plan, allowing Vi users to enjoy a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for three months plus 8GB of data with a 30-day validity.

For UEFA Euro 2024, India Tour of Zimbabwe, and India Tour of Sri Lanka, Vi has launched three new plans:

Rs 903 Plan: 90-day subscription to Sony LIV premium mobile and 2GB of data per day, with unlimited calls.

Rs 369 Plan: 30-day subscription to Sony LIV premium mobile and 2GB of data per day, with unlimited calls.

Rs 82 Plan: 28-day subscription to Sony LIV premium mobile and 4GB of data, valid for 14 days.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea is Offering Sony LIV + Data for Just Rs 82: Details

Vodafone Idea Postpaid Sports Packs

For its postpaid users, Vodafone Idea has rolled out a data add-on pack at Rs 499, offering a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for one year plus 20GB of data. For UEFA Euro 2024 on TV or mobile phones, Vi users can enjoy a Sony LIV premium (TV+Mobile) subscription plus 10GB of data at Rs 100 per month.

Furthermore, Disney+ Hotstar mobile and Sony LIV premium mobile subscriptions are available as choice benefits for postpaid customers on the Vi Max and Vi Family portfolio starting at Rs 401 per month. On Vi Max Rs 701 and RedX Rs 1,101 monthly rental plans, Vi offers Disney+ Hotstar Super (TV+Mobile) and Sony LIV premium (TV+Mobile) subscriptions, the company said.