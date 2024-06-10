Bahrain Network Commences Migration of Old Copper Lines to Fiber

Reported by Srikapardhi

The initiative aligns with Bahrain's Sixth National Telecommunications Plan and aims to bolster the nation's digital standing.

Highlights

  • Fiber optic upgrade promises a significant boost in internet speeds and accessibility for residents and businesses.
  • Bahrain poised to emerge as a regional digital hub with improved broadband infrastructure.
  • User convenience and empowerment central to BNET's approach in the transition process.

Bahrain telecommunications infrastructure provider Bahrain Network (BNET) announced the launch of its project to transfer all copper internet networks to Ultra-High-Speed Fiber Networks, in line with the Sixth National Telecommunications Plan (NTP6) and BNET's goal to help make Bahrain a digital hub, the official release said.

Also Read: Stc Bahrain Integrates Wi-Fi 7 Technology Into Services




BNET's Fiber Optic Upgrade Initiative

BNET said the project includes migrating 100 percent of its copper customers to fiber optic services, which will increase fiber penetration by approximately 15 percent and provide high-speed fixed broadband to meet the needs of individuals and businesses across the country.

Transitioning from Copper to Fiber Optic Networks

Through this project, BNET will significantly contribute to enhancing the internet experience for residents and businesses, improving Bahrain's ranking in internet speeds, as the old copper lines are incapable of providing equivalent speeds to fiber, the company said.

BNET commented, "The nationwide fiber optic upgrade project represents a significant leap forward for Bahrain's digital infrastructure. By providing high-speed, reliable internet to residents and businesses, we are empowering them to fully participate in the digital economy and unlocking a world of new possibilities."

Also Read: Stc Bahrain Deploys 5G New Calling Technology

User-Centric Approach

Speaking during the announcement, the Manager of this project said, "Upgrading the connection to fiber optic is an investment in the digital future. The project is designed with user convenience in mind, and the company is confident that transitioning to fiber will dramatically enhance users' internet experience."

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

