Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Vodafone Idea notes that Netflix recently announced its power-packed 2024 content lineup in India, and Vi's new Unlimited prepaid packs that come with Netflix Basic subscriptions enable users to enjoy their favourite shows and movies on both mobile and TV platforms.

Highlights

  • Vi partners with Netflix for enhanced entertainment.
  • New prepaid plans include Netflix Basic subscription.
  • Postpaid plans with Netflix to launch soon.

Vodafone Idea Partners With Netflix, Launches Two Entertainment Bundle Plans
Indian telecommunications company Vodafone Idea (Vi) has partnered with global streaming giant Netflix to enhance its entertainment offerings by introducing Netflix bundled prepaid plans. Vi says this collaboration allows its users to access premium content across a variety of devices, including mobile phones, televisions, and tablets. Initially rolled out for prepaid customers, Vi plans to introduce Netflix bundled postpaid plans shortly.

Vi Netflix Collaboration

Vodafone Idea notes that Netflix recently announced its power-packed 2024 content lineup in India, and Vi's new Unlimited prepaid packs that come with Netflix Basic subscriptions enable users to enjoy their favourite shows and movies on both mobile and TV platforms.

Vi's Unlimited Prepaid Packs

Vodafone Idea has introduced two new Unlimited prepaid packs offering unlimited calls and data bundled with Netflix Basic subscriptions:

Vodafone Idea Rs 998 Prepaid Plan - Proposition 1

Vi's newly launched plan, priced at Rs 998, offers a validity of 70 days (customers in Mumbai and Gujarat can avail the same for Rs 1099 for 70 days), 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calls, along with a Netflix Basic subscription for TV or mobile.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1399 Prepaid Plan - Proposition 2

Vi's second plan, priced at Rs 1399, offers a validity of 84 days, 2.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calls, along with a Netflix Basic subscription for TV or mobile.

Vodafone Idea claims that it is the only operator currently offering a Netflix Basic subscription at an attractive price point of less than Rs 1000 bundled with a prepaid plan.

Future Postpaid Offerings

Additionally, Vi users recharging with the 84-day validity plan will also receive Hero benefits such as Data Delight, Night Binge, and Weekend Data Rollover. Vi announced on Thursday that it will soon launch its postpaid offerings with Netflix.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Expert Opinion

