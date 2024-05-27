Vi Announces 130GB Free Data for Prepaid Users

Vodafone Idea has announced the 'Vi Guarantee' offer under which users will get 130GB of free data. The free data will be offered to 5G/4G consumers in India except in these regions - Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and North East and Orissa. To get the free data, all that a user has to do is type a USSD code or make a call. Get all the details of the free data offer from Vi below.









Vi 130GB Free Data Offer Explained: How to Claim

To claim the guaranteed data benefit, eligible customers can dial 121199 or *199*199#. The telco will offer 10GB of free data for 13 cycles of 28 days. This means every 28 days, 10GB of free high-speed data. For 13 cycles, it becomes 130GB.

However, to avail the offer, users need to be on prepaid plans of Rs 239 or above. The user will be able to use this extra data only once their existing data quotas are exhausted. This offer is valid only for Vi subscribers with 5G smartphones or who have recently upgraded to a new 4G smartphone. So Vi is actually saying that if your data quota is exhausted, instead of recharging with the data sachets, we will give you free data.

It is worth noting that the telco is known for crediting users' accounts with free data from time to time. The important is how much value the customer has for each GB of free data that he/she is getting from the telco.

Vi Guarantee is a limited period offer designed to meet the growing data needs of users and encourage them to explore the full capabilities of their devices for better productivity and connectivity. The telco has not said when it will stop the offer.