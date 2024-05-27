Airtel Surpasses 1.9 Million 5G Users in Odisha

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Bharti Airtel has achieved over 1.9 million 5G customers in Odisha, expanding its network across all cities and districts.

Highlights

  • 5G network spans cities, districts, and villages.
  • Significant increase in 5G users over six months.
  • Ongoing rollout near iconic landmarks, says Airtel.

Follow Us

Airtel Surpasses 1.9 Million 5G Users in Odisha
Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel announced that it has over 1.9 million customers enjoying 5G service in the state of Odisha. Airtel has deployed 5G services across all cities and districts in Odisha, the company said on Monday. According to the company, Airtel 5G network now spans districts and villages. Earlier this month, Airtel announced that it has surpassed 2.5 million 5G customers in the North East and Assam.

Also Read: Airtel Surpasses 2.5 Million 5G Customers in North East and Assam




Airtel's 5G Growth in Odisha

Airtel reported a significant increase in 5G users in Odisha over the past six months. The company's expansive network deployment has effectively extended its services across the entire state, enabling customers to embrace 5G, Airtel said.

Tourist Hotspots Embrace 5G

From the iconic architectural marvels of the Konark Sun Temple and Lingaraja Temple to the breathtaking vistas of tourist hotspots like Chilika Lake, Khandagiri Udaygiri caves, Hirakud Dam, and the Odisha coastline, Airtel said it continues to complete its rollout across Odisha.

Commenting on the milestone, Bharti Airtel said, "We are making significant strides in building the network infrastructure required to facilitate the widespread adoption of 5G in Odisha. We express our gratitude to our valued customers who have upgraded to enjoy the power of unlimited 5G service at no additional cost."

Also Read: Airtel Adds More Sites in Haora and Hugli Districts of West Bengal Under REP

Factors Driving 5G Adoption

Airtel attributed the deployment and adoption of 5G to multiple factors, including network enhancement, accelerated 5G rollout, and the increasing availability of 5G devices. The retail expansion in the region, which has increased the physical presence of stores, has further augmented consumer connectivity, helping customers conveniently upgrade to 5G service, the company said.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

Interesting, can you please do a Speedtest and share the screenshots of trying the each network?

Breaking: Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 904 Prepaid Plan with Amazon…

Faraz :

Yes. till 28 May. It is switching frequently between Airtel Vi and Jio in 4G for me until selected manually,…

Breaking: Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 904 Prepaid Plan with Amazon…

Shivraj Roy :

So this means operators can use rivals towers?

Breaking: Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 904 Prepaid Plan with Amazon…

Dipankar :

OT- Intra circle roaming facilities has been activated in WB cirle from today 26.05.24 6pm for continues connectivity in time…

Breaking: Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 904 Prepaid Plan with Amazon…

Faraz :

Ok.. that's the case. I was not aware of US, EU phones. Last year we heard the news - https://telecomtalk.info/jio-has-rolled-out-5g-nationwide-using/854907/…

Vodafone Idea Says Enlarging Its Footprints With 5G Rollout

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments