Resorts World Cruises to Deploy Integrated MEO-LEO Service From SES

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Resorts World Cruises is enhancing onboard connectivity on its flagship Genting Dream and future ships through a new agreement with SES, implementing advanced MEO and LEO satellite services for superior guest experiences.

Highlights

  • First in Asia to use SES Cruise mPOWERED plus Starlink PRO Service.
  • Connectivity up to 1.5 Gbps for passengers and crew.
  • Enhanced guest experiences with luxury accommodations and entertainment.

Follow Us

Resorts World Cruises to Deploy Integrated MEO-LEO Service From SES
International cruise line operator Resorts World Cruises has announced an agreement with Luxembourg-based satellite connectivity provider SES to install its fully integrated Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) service on the cruise line's flagship, Genting Dream, with similar plans for the Resorts World One cruise ship. The installation of the MEO and LEO service will provide reliable high-speed connectivity, offering a next-level guest experience at sea, SES announced on Monday.

Also Read: SES Launches First Integrated MEO-LEO Service for Cruise Industry With Starlink




Asia's First Deployment

SES said Resorts World Cruises is the first cruise line in Asia to deploy the new integrated offering, SES Cruise mPOWERED + Starlink PRO Service, enabling its guests to enjoy connected applications across the ship's onboard accommodations, including the all-inclusive luxury Palace suites, spas, and first-class entertainment.

Service Launch

Launched in September 2023, SES Cruise mPOWERED + Starlink PRO is an integrated end-to-end service that combines SES's Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Starlink's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite coverage to provide connectivity of up to 1.5 Gbps for the ship to meet the needs of both passengers and crew.

Commenting on the agreement, SES said, "With our fully integrated, end-to-end service that brings together the power of multiple orbits, we are proud to deliver unmatched connectivity that powers cruise liners’ cutting-edge onboard offerings and helps companies maintain their competitive edge."

Also Read: Cruise Company Carnival Equips Entire Fleet With Starlink LEO Connectivity

Carnival's Recent Announcement

As reported by TelecomTalk, cruise company Carnival recently announced that 100 percent of its ships across the global fleet are now equipped with Starlink's high-speed, low-latency satellite internet connectivity, enabling reliable Wi-Fi on its fleet of over 90 ships across its portfolio.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

Interesting, can you please do a Speedtest and share the screenshots of trying the each network?

Breaking: Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 904 Prepaid Plan with Amazon…

Faraz :

Yes. till 28 May. It is switching frequently between Airtel Vi and Jio in 4G for me until selected manually,…

Breaking: Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 904 Prepaid Plan with Amazon…

Shivraj Roy :

So this means operators can use rivals towers?

Breaking: Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 904 Prepaid Plan with Amazon…

Dipankar :

OT- Intra circle roaming facilities has been activated in WB cirle from today 26.05.24 6pm for continues connectivity in time…

Breaking: Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 904 Prepaid Plan with Amazon…

Faraz :

Ok.. that's the case. I was not aware of US, EU phones. Last year we heard the news - https://telecomtalk.info/jio-has-rolled-out-5g-nationwide-using/854907/…

Vodafone Idea Says Enlarging Its Footprints With 5G Rollout

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments