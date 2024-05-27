Resorts World Cruises to Deploy Integrated MEO-LEO Service From SES



International cruise line operator Resorts World Cruises has announced an agreement with Luxembourg-based satellite connectivity provider SES to install its fully integrated Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) service on the cruise line's flagship, Genting Dream, with similar plans for the Resorts World One cruise ship. The installation of the MEO and LEO service will provide reliable high-speed connectivity, offering a next-level guest experience at sea, SES announced on Monday.

Also Read: SES Launches First Integrated MEO-LEO Service for Cruise Industry With Starlink









Asia's First Deployment

SES said Resorts World Cruises is the first cruise line in Asia to deploy the new integrated offering, SES Cruise mPOWERED + Starlink PRO Service, enabling its guests to enjoy connected applications across the ship's onboard accommodations, including the all-inclusive luxury Palace suites, spas, and first-class entertainment.

Service Launch

Launched in September 2023, SES Cruise mPOWERED + Starlink PRO is an integrated end-to-end service that combines SES's Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Starlink's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite coverage to provide connectivity of up to 1.5 Gbps for the ship to meet the needs of both passengers and crew.

Commenting on the agreement, SES said, "With our fully integrated, end-to-end service that brings together the power of multiple orbits, we are proud to deliver unmatched connectivity that powers cruise liners’ cutting-edge onboard offerings and helps companies maintain their competitive edge."

Also Read: Cruise Company Carnival Equips Entire Fleet With Starlink LEO Connectivity

Carnival's Recent Announcement

As reported by TelecomTalk, cruise company Carnival recently announced that 100 percent of its ships across the global fleet are now equipped with Starlink's high-speed, low-latency satellite internet connectivity, enabling reliable Wi-Fi on its fleet of over 90 ships across its portfolio.