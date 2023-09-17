SES Launches First Integrated MEO-LEO Service for Cruise Industry With Starlink

The service will provide high-speed and secure connectivity 24/7 to cruise ships and their guests, regardless of their route or location.

Highlights

  • SES Cruise mPOWERED + Starlink is the first integrated MEO-LEO connectivity service to be offered to the cruise industry.
  • SES Cruise mPOWERED + Starlink will offer increased capacity and reach, reduced upfront capital costs, and a unique guest and crew connectivity experience.
  • SES Cruise mPOWERED + Starlink will be available in Q4 2023.

Luxembourg-based satellite connectivity and solutions provider SES has announced a partnership with SpaceX's Starlink that promises to revolutionize connectivity for the cruise industry by integrating Starlink's and SES's services. According to the joint statement, the cruise industry will, for the first time, receive an end-to-end connectivity solution capable of delivering up to 3 Gbps of bandwidth per ship.

Also Read: RFA Argus Becomes the First Military Vessel to Deploy OneWeb LEO Satellite Internet




Integrated Connectivity Solution

SES announced this week that cruise operators can now depend on a single managed solution that seamlessly integrates Starlink's low-earth orbit (LEO) and SES's medium-earth orbit (MEO) services.

Dubbed "SES Cruise mPOWERED + Starlink," this integrated solution will provide high-speed and secure connectivity 24/7 to cruise ships and their guests, regardless of a ship's route or location.

Two Tiers of Service

This new offering will combine the strengths of both MEO and LEO orbits, providing cruise operators with two tiers of service. The Premium tier offers a remarkable 3 Gbps per ship, ideal for leading cruise ships aiming to provide top-tier throughput.

On the other hand, the Pro tier delivers 1.5 Gbps per ship, catering to operators who prioritize user experience by matching the right application to the right orbit.

Also Read: Telemor and SES Renew Partnership for Enhanced Mobile Connectivity in Timor-Leste

SES, which has been delivering GEO and MEO-enabled networks and connectivity to cruise operators for the last 10 years, has announced that it is teaming up with SpaceX's Starlink to expand its cruise offering.

Meeting Growing Demands

"By being the only one in the cruise industry to expand our unique multi-orbit GEO and MEO network to utilise LEO, we believe it opens new opportunities for us to meet the needs of cruise guests and crew members, and the operational requirements of cruise operators to accelerate their digital transformations - wherever they may be," said SES.

In its statement, SES announced that as the cruise industry invests heavily in passenger experiences and addresses environmental concerns, the demand for always-on, high-performance connectivity has surged. SES Cruise mPOWERED + Starlink, available in Q4 2023, is expected to meet the growing demands.

Also Read: SES Completes C-Band Clearing, Paving the Way for 5G Rollout in US

SES stated that this solution will elevate ship connectivity worldwide, setting a new standard while reducing upfront capital costs and ongoing operational expenses.

