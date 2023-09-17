Nine New Web Series You Can Stream on OTT Platforms This Weekend



As a new week in September unfolds, the world of online streaming is set to deliver a thrilling array of web series, with nine new shows that have debuted on various OTT platforms this week. These offerings are primed to cater to diverse tastes, spanning genres from gripping dramas to side-splitting comedies.

Also Read: 5 Best Comedy Shows to Watch After a Long Day at Work









Below is a list of web series available for streaming on OTT platforms in the third week of September.

The Kidnapping Day

A South Korean drama in the thriller, mystery, and black comedy subgenres called "The Kidnapping Day." Yoon Kyesang, Park Sung-hoon, and Kim Sang-Ho are among the actors who appear in the program. The plot centers on a clueless father who unwittingly turns into a kidnapper and a bright child who is both caught up in unforeseen and odd circumstances, creating a thrilling and darkly humorous storyline.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: September 13, 2023

Bambai Meri Jaan

The suspenseful action drama "Bambai Meri Jaan," helmed by Shujaat Saudagar, is set in Bombay after independence. Kay Kay Menon, Kritika Kamra, Avinash Tiwary, and Amyra Dastur make up the ensemble cast. The show follows the journey of an honorable police officer as he fights to protect his family despite the chaos and corruption of the city, providing a realistic look at the crime-ridden streets of the time.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: September 14, 2023

Miseducation

An ensemble cast led by Buntu Petse, Prev Reddy, Micaela Jade Tucker, Lunga Shabalala, Mpho Sebeng, and Nicole Bessick takes the prominent stage in the comedy-drama series "Miseducation." In the narrative, a would-be influencer enrolls in a regional university after making a humiliating decision in the wake of an occurrence. Her objective is to regain her formerly excellent social standing, creating the context for an amusing and illuminating examination of her quest for self-discovery.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 14, 2023

Also Read: 13 Exciting OTT Releases for Your Weekend Entertainment

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7

The seventh season of "Inside the World's Toughest Prisons" immerses viewers in the daily activities of prisoners in 19 different prisons throughout the world. The program primarily presents the perspective of an inmate, but it also examines the perspectives of prison guards and other people connected to the criminal justice system. While UK journalist Raphael Rowe has hosted succeeding seasons in place of Irish journalist Paul Connolly, who hosted Season 1 of the show.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 15, 2023

Kaala

An Intelligence Bureau officer takes on a complex investigation that involves criminal masterminds, political intrigue, and retaliation in this engrossing series. Along with Bejoy Nambiar and Abhijit Sinha, important performances are given by Awrko Roy and Satish Badal.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: September 15, 2023

MY3

The contemporary romantic comedy series "MY3" is directed by M. Rajesh and stars Hansika Motwani, Mugen Rao, Janani Iyer, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Ashna. The program provides a lovely window into the world of today's youngsters by humorously and relatably capturing the spirit of their experiences, relationships, and adventures.

OTT Platform: Disney Hotstar

Release Date: September 15, 2023

Also Read: New Hindi Web Series Streaming on OTT in September

Wilderness

Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen play the key characters in the British thriller television series "Wilderness," which is based on the book by B.E. Jones. A seemingly ideal young British couple's dream vacation quickly turns terrifying. Their dream vacation turns into a terrifying voyage of rage and retaliation as sadness turns into an unrelenting thirst for revenge.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: September 15, 2023

Surviving The Summer: Season 2

"Surviving Summer's" second season stars Sky Katz, Kai Lewins, Savannah La Rain, Jane Allsop, and Annabel Wolfe. The protagonist of the show is Summer Torres, a rebellious adolescent from Brooklyn who finds herself transferred to the sleepy Australian village of Shorehaven along the Great Ocean Road. Despite her initial resistance to her new environment, Summer gradually grows to love the town, its people, and the allure of surfing, which opens the door to unforeseen adventures and personal development.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 15, 2023

Also Read: New Web Series Streaming on Amazon Prime Video This September

The Other Black Girl

A strong cast, including Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Hunter Parrish, and others, steals the show in "The Other Black Girl." An editorial assistant named Nella is tired of being the only black woman working there. As soon as Hazel joins the team, her enthusiasm increases. As Hazel's career progresses, though, Nella's life takes an unsettling turn, exposing a network of evil secrets hidden within the company's walls. This gripping story delves into the difficulties of identity and workplace dynamics.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: September 15, 2023