New Hindi Web Series Streaming on OTT in September

September has an exciting lineup from the Hindi web series industry on OTT. This month's films aim to keep you on the edge of your seat with their riveting criminal dramas and heart-pounding action thrillers. The world of Indian streaming is set to light up your screens with a blend of compelling mysteries and passionate tales. Get ready for a wild adventure through the thrilling Hindi web series that you can stream on OTT in September!









Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, a forthcoming Hindi biographical financial criminal thriller directed by Tushar Hiranandani, comes from the producers of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. The story revolves around Abdul Karin Telgi, a notorious expert in counterfeit goods who was at the centre of the 30,000 crore fraud. The key is how he created a financial mafia by forging stamp papers, which made national headlines.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: September 1, 2023

The Freelancer

The Freelancer, a forthcoming Hindi action-thriller series created by Bhav Dhulia, stars Mohit Rana and Anupam Kher. To free a young girl held captive in war-torn Syria, a daredevil is dispatched on a mission. The rest is how he manages to rescue her life and get away from the hell.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: September 1, 2023

Lucky Guy

An forthcoming fantasy drama in Hindi titled Lucky Guy has Swagger Sharma in the title role. A boy who loses his mother shortly after birth is nevertheless blessed with a lucky charm by enigmatic monks. The main character experiences luck at every turn as he grows up with his adopted family, but everything is destroyed by a rare cosmic incident. How does he cope with the altered normalcy?

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

Release date: September 6, 2023

Bambai Meri Jaan

The suspenseful action drama Bambai Meri Jaan, helmed by Shujaat Saudagar, is set in Bombay after independence. Kay Kay Menon, Kritika Kamra, Avinash Tiwary, and Amyra Dastur make up the ensemble cast. The show follows the journey of an honourable police officer as he fights to protect his family despite the chaos and corruption of the city, providing a realistic look at the crime-ridden streets of the time.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 14 September 2023

Kaala

An Intelligence Bureau officer takes on a complex investigation that involves criminal masterminds, political intrigue, and retaliation in this engrossing series. Along with Bejoy Nambiar and Abhijit Sinha, important performances were given by Awrko Roy and Satish Badal.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 15 September 2023

Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley

Charlie Chopra, a compelling mystery-thriller film by Vishal Bhardwaj, was motivated by Agatha Christie's "The Sittaford Mystery." Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Paoli Dam, Vivaan Shah, and Imaad Shah are just a few of the outstanding actors who appear in this series. The narrative follows Charlie Chopra as she embarks on a fascinating quest to solve a significant mystery.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 27 September 2023

Choona

Choona, a film directed by Pushpendra Nath Mishra, stars well-known actors in pivotal parts, including Jimmy Shergill, Namit Das, Monika Panwar, Gyanendra Tripathi, and Aashim Gulati. The story starts when a strange group of people, considered outcasts, discovers a crafty politician who is also superstitious as their common foe. Together, they come up with a plan to pull off a theft as a way to exact revenge.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 29 September 2023