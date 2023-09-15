EdgeConneX Secures USD 403.8 Million Financing to Expand Data Centers in Jakarta



Hyperscale Data Center Solutions provider EdgeConneX has announced a USD 403.8 million deal in Sustainability-Linked Senior Facilities to accelerate its expansion plans and green initiatives for its data centre footprint in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Sustainability-Linked Investment

EdgeConneX said this transaction includes plans for increased sustainability capabilities such as power efficiency, renewable energy sources, and enhanced safety measures. The goal is to develop multiple data centres in the region, expanding the Indonesian hyper scale campus in Jakarta to over 120 MWs.

This expansion was unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by dignitaries including senior leadership and Government officials.

Jakarta's Strategic Role

EdgeConneX noted that Jakarta, the largest city in Indonesia with a population of over 33 million people, is considered a crucial gateway to Southeast Asia for commerce, trade, and technology.

"With extensive fiber, power density, low-latency interconnectivity, and global peering options, Jakarta is a high-growth market with significant opportunities for cloud giants to accelerate their cloud access, content delivery, and connectivity services," added EdgeConneX.

Key Performance Indicators

According to the statement, the sustainability-linked deal includes Offshore US Dollar borrowing, with margin adjustments based on Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) related to Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), renewable electricity usage, and safety goals.

These KPI targets align with EdgeConneX's sustainability strategy, aiming to become a carbon, waste, and water-neutral data centre provider by 2030, powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

A Greener Future

"This financing unlocks increased flexibility and provides EdgeConneX with the rapid funding capacity to support our customers' custom-built data center solutions globally. With nearly USD 5 billion raised over the last 18 months, we are well established to execute upon our existing data center expansions and strongly positioned to secure land quickly and the necessary resources to support our customers’ data center requirements in the future," said EdgeConneX.

Entry into Indonesia is said to give EdgeConneX presence in three of the largest countries in the world outside the United States.