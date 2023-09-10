9 New Web Series Worth Binge-Watching on OTT This September



This September week, new web series have debuted on OTT platforms, promising a diverse range of entertainment options, from engaging dramas to suspenseful thrillers. Get ready to immerse yourself in new stories, captivating characters, and the excitement of upcoming episodes hitting your screens soon.

Also Read: Four Exciting OTT Releases for Your Weekend Entertainment









Here are the new web series available to stream on OTT platforms this Sunday in September:

Lucky Guy

In this new Hindi fantasy drama titled "Lucky Guy," Swagger Sharma takes on the title role. A boy who loses his mother shortly after birth is blessed with a lucky charm by enigmatic monks. Growing up with his adopted family, he experiences luck at every turn until a rare cosmic incident shatters the newfound normalcy. Witness his journey of coping with the altered reality.

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

Release Date: September 6, 2023

I Am Groot S2

Set in the interim between Guardians of the Galaxy events, this series follows Baby Groot on daring adventures with MCU characters. Produced by Lepore, with Marvel Studios Animation directing and writing, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel lend their voices to Baby Groot from the MCU films.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: September 6, 2023

Predators

This captivating wildlife documentary series examines the survival techniques of five predator species around the world. Experience the world through the eyes of cheetahs, polar bears, wild wolves, and other formidable hunters as they vie for dominance in their habitats. Academy Award contender Tom Hardy lends his voice to narrate this thrilling nature documentary series, adding to its intrigue.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: September 6, 2023

Also Read: Top 5 Must-Watch Films on OTT for a Binge-Worthy September 2023 Weekend

Top Boy S3

Directed by Ronan Bennett and starring Ashley Walters, Kane Robinson, and Malcolm Kamulete, this series delves into the challenges faced by East London's housing estates. It explores the operations of drug gangs and the struggles of individuals trying to lead decent lives in perilous neighborhoods. The intertwined stories of Dushane, a juvenile heroin dealer, and Ra'Nell, a compassionate adolescent forced to mature due to his mother's absence, create a compelling narrative that blends gripping gangster thrills with sensitivity, humor, and socioeconomic realism.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: September 7, 2023

Virgin River S5 P1

The protagonist of this show is Elinda "Mel" Monroe, who responds to a job posting for a midwife and nurse practitioner in the quiet Northern California town of Virgin River. She hopes this opportunity will provide the ideal setting to start anew and leave her tragic past behind. But upon arrival, she encounters an unexpected person. The cast includes Jenny Cooper, Colin Lawrence, Martin Henderson, and Alexandra Breckenridge, among others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: September 7, 2023

Also Read: Turkish Dramas Available for Free Streaming on YouTube

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight S3

In "Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight" Season 3, Po returns after his previous adventures and embarks on a new journey beyond China, discovering how his skills apply in unfamiliar environments. The impressive cast features Jack Black, Rita Ora, Kai Zen, Chris Geere, Della Saba, James Hong, and Rahnuma Panthaky.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: September 7, 2023

One Shot: Overtime Elite

"One Shot: Overtime Elite" delves into the lives of emerging basketball players, offering a glimpse into their daily struggles and pursuit of professional success. The series showcases the unique stories and exceptional on-court abilities of young players like Somto Cyril, Jahki Howard, Bryce Griggs, Trey Parker, and Eli Ellis. The cast includes notable figures such as Isaiah Thomas, Israel Gutierrez, Eli Ellis, Ausar Thompson, and more.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: September 7, 2023

Ten Pound Poms

The British historical drama series "Ten Pound Poms," written by Danny Brocklehurst, features Michelle Keegan, Faye Marsay, and Warren Brown in pivotal roles. The narrative centers on British immigrants to Australia following World War II. It explores how their Australian experience differs from their expectations and how they adapt to their new way of life.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: September 8, 2023

Also Read: Netflix India Subscription Plans for September 2023 Detailed

Spy Ops

In this captivating documentary series, intelligence services like the CIA and MI6 provide firsthand accounts, offering insights into covert operations, Cold War missions, and espionage tactics.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: September 8, 2023