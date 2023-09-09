Top 5 Must-Watch Films on OTT for a Binge-Worthy September 2023 Weekend

As September unfolds, the world of entertainment is buzzing with anticipation for a stellar lineup of films and documentaries set to premiere on various OTT platforms. From riveting thrillers to thought-provoking dramas, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Let's take a closer look at what's in store for your binge-watching pleasure this weekend.









Here are some of the top OTT releases in September 2023 that you can stream this weekend:

The Little Mermaid

Rob Marshall's live-action adaptation of "The Little Mermaid" is a reimagining of the 1989 Disney animated classic. It stars Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob, Halle Bailey as the mermaid princess Ariel, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric. Ariel makes a daring deal with the sea witch Ursula, surrendering her voice for legs in a race against time to win Prince Eric's heart. The plot revolves around Ariel's fascination with the human world.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: September 6, 2023

Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America

The documentary "Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America" explores cases of covert sexual abuse within the organization. The film provides a thorough examination of the significant impact on the victims by shedding light on the experiences of survivors, whistleblowers, and specialists. In this Brian Knappenberger-directed documentary, Michael Johnson plays a major role while uncovering the untold stories behind a tragic period in the organization's history.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: September 6, 2023

Jailer

Superstar Rajnikanth plays the title character in the latest blockbuster action film, "Jailer," directed by Nelson Dilikumar. ACP Arjun disappears while his father, Muthuvel Pandian, a former police officer, is pursuing a case against the vicious mobster Varman. Muthuvel discovers his own troubled background as "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian, a former jailer, during his quest for retribution. He plans a heist to recover a priceless crown, ultimately defeating Varman and his criminal organization.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: September 7, 2023

Haddi

In the Hindi criminal drama "Haddi," directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrays two characters, one of whom is transgender. Ila Arun and Anurag Kashyap also play pivotal roles in the movie. "Haddi" is a suspenseful crime thriller that delves into the life of a transgender person entangled in the criminal underworld, highlighting the challenges and complexities they face.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: September 7, 2023

Lokkhi Chhele

The Bengali play "Lokkhi Chele," written and directed by Kaushik Ganguly, features Ujaan Ganguly in the title role. The story revolves around a group of young doctors named Amir Hussain, Shibnath Dutta, and Gayatri Chatterjee, dedicated to disproving rural socio-religious beliefs and superstitions. They are determined to challenge deeply ingrained traditions to bring about significant changes within the village community.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: September 8, 2023