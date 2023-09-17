Vantage Data Centers Expands Use of Renewable Fuel to Reduce Carbon Emissions



Hyperscale data centre campus provider Vantage Data Centers is taking significant steps to reduce its carbon emissions and achieve its sustainability goals. As part of this initiative, Vantage Data Centers announced last week that it is continuing the deployment of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) to replace diesel fuel.

HVO Deployment

Vantage Data Centers said it is deploying hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), a renewable fuel, to replace conventional diesel fuel in its generators. HVO is 100 percent biodegradable and non-toxic, offering a more sustainable fuel option without compromising functionality.

Pilot Success and Expansion

The company said it initially tested HVO at its Cardiff, Wales campus in 2022 and found it to be successful. Vantage has since officially implemented HVO at its CWL13 facility in Cardiff and plans to expand its use to other locations, including Santa Clara, California, by the end of the year. Vantage also mentioned that further deployments are planned in additional markets as fuel availability permits.

Carbon Reduction

The use of renewable diesel fuels like HVO significantly reduces the carbon emissions associated with diesel generators, noted the official release. This helps to reduce scope 3 emissions associated with the company. As cited in the release, fuel suppliers report that HVO can reduce lifecycle carbon emissions by 65-90 percent compared to conventional diesel.

Collaboration with Data Center Coalition

Vantage Data Centers said it has partnered with the Data Center Coalition (DCC) in 2022 to lead a technical working group aimed at promoting HVO adoption in the industry. This collaboration seeks to influence supply chains and stakeholders to increase the availability of HVO, particularly in areas where it may not be readily accessible or cost-effective.

Generator Run-Time Reduction Measures

Along with the continued rollout of HVO, Vantage Data Centers said it is implementing measures to reduce generator run-time emissions. By optimising testing and maintenance procedures, the company anticipates achieving a 25 to 75 percent reduction in fuel consumption and associated emissions.

Selective Catalytic Reductions (SCRs)

Vantage said it is also installing active emissions control systems known as Selective Catalytic Reductions (SCRs) on generators in select markets. These systems reduce nitrogen oxide emissions from diesel generators by up to 90 percent.

SCRs have already been installed at many of Vantage's facilities, including Vantage’s Warsaw, Berlin, Frankfurt and California campuses with additional installations planned for the future.

Commitment to Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2030

Vantage Data Centers said it has set a goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. The company is actively implementing a range of sustainability initiatives, including the adoption of renewable fuels like HVO, to achieve this target.