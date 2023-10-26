Airtel 5G Plus Now Available in All Districts of North East



Bharti Airtel announced today that it has over 1.7 million unique 5G customers on its network in the North Eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura within one year of the Airtel 5G Plus launch. Furthermore, Airtel also announced that the Airtel 5G Plus service is now accessible across all the districts in the North Eastern states within 12 months of its launch. With this Airtel has extended 5G coverage to 110 districts of North East.

Airtel 5G Plus in North East India

Regarding 5G network coverage, Airtel said it has extensively expanded its network, making its services available across all districts in the North East. From the Living Roots Bridge in Meghalaya to Ziro Valley, Bomdilla in Arunachal Pradesh, the magnificent Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala, Zuluk (a remote village in Sikkim), and the lush green tea gardens of Assam, Airtel says it continues to accelerate its 5G rollout. Furthermore, Airtel said it has also connected Bara Bazaar in Shillong and Asia's cleanest village, 'Mawlynnong,' to the 5G digital superhighway.

Regional 5G Acceleration

Commenting on the milestone, Bharti Airtel said, "We were the first telco to deploy high-speed 5G technology in the states, and today we are delighted to be playing an important role in connecting lives of our customers. We thank all our 1.7 million customers for embracing Airtel 5G Plus network. We continue to set the industry pace with unparalleled growth in 5G customers, prioritising cutting-edge 5G technology and customer satisfaction. Our 5G landscape has the states' widest, quickest, and most dependable network, encompassing all 110 districts."

First Telco to Launch 5G

It's also worth noting that Airtel is the first telco to deploy and launch 5G services in the North Eastern states. As already reported by TelecomTalk, Airtel's 5G service is now available in all districts and union territories of India.

Additionally, Airtel recently announced the expansion of its coverage to include every district in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.