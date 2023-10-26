Aurum and Al Nowais Group to Build 50 MW Data Center in Saudi Arabia

Aurum Equity Partners and Al Nowais Group have partnered to build a next-generation data centre in Saudi Arabia, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and security.

Highlights

  • Vision includes Edge Computing, Software-Defined Infrastructure, AI, and Machine Learning.
  • Green technologies for reduced carbon footprint, and advanced security measures.
  • Commitment to Saudi Arabia's digital transformation.

US private equity firm, Aurum Equity Partners, and Al Nowais Group (represented by its subsidiary, Emirates United Economy, based in Saudi Arabia), have recently officially announced their entry into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly invest in an advanced 50 MW next-generation data centre in Saudi Arabia. The project will emphasise innovation, sustainability, and security.

Tech-Forward Vision

According to the joint statement, this partnership emphasises a commitment to technological advancement and sustainability. The vision for this data centre includes advanced technologies such as Edge Computing for real-time data processing, Software-Defined Infrastructure for enhanced agility, and AI and Machine Learning to optimise operations, as stated in the announcement.

Green Technologies and Security Measures

The data centre will be equipped with green technologies, such as energy-efficient cooling systems and renewable energy sources, which will reduce carbon footprints and operational costs. In terms of security, the data centre is reported to implement security measures, including Quantum Security, advanced firewalls, and encryption technologies.

Aurum Equity Partners and Al Nowais Group reaffirm their dedication to Saudi Arabia's digital transformation as the construction of the data centre begins.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

