Reliance, Disney Give CCI Assurance Over Cricket Rights: Report

Reported by Tanuja K 0

It can take up to several weeks for the clearance to come from CCI. The merger will allow both companies to share resources and target customers at a deeper level in the country. JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar are two of the largest OTT (over-the-top) platforms in the country with a growing customer base for the former. 

Highlights

  • Reliance Industries Limited and Walt Disney announced a merger in February this year.
  • Both companies have reportedly assured CCI (Competition Commission of India) that their merger will not affect the advertisers.
  • Walt Disney has the TV rights for IPL and international cricket matches of India in select regions while JioCinema has the rights for the digital streaming of the IPL and home cricket matches. 

Follow Us

reliance-disney-give-cci-assurance-over-cricket

Reliance Industries Limited and Walt Disney announced a merger in February this year. This merger, if approved by the authorities will create India's largest media company with 120 TV channels and two streaming services including Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema. Both companies have reportedly assured CCI (Competition Commission of India) that their merger will not affect the advertisers. Walt Disney has the TV rights for IPL and international cricket matches of India in select regions while JioCinema has the rights for the digital streaming of the IPL and home cricket matches.




As per Reuters, both companies have communicated to the CCI that they acquired these cricket rights separately via an auction which was competitive. Further, in the future, other companies will again get a right to bid for these rights to maintain a level playing field. CCI is currently reviewing the submission from Walt Disney and Reliance Industries.

Read More - Jio, Airtel, and Vi Deposit Money for Upcoming Spectrum Auction: Details

It can take up to several weeks for the clearance to come from CCI. The merger will allow both companies to share resources and target customers at a deeper level in the country. JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar are two of the largest OTT (over-the-top) platforms in the country with a growing customer base for the former.

JioCinema also announced a yearly subscription recently starting at Rs 299 (introductory price) and will be Rs 599 from the second year. It is more affordable than most of the OTT services present in the country.

Read More - Reliance Jio to Keep Chardham Travellers Connected to 4G/5G Seamlessly

Some of the advertisers are worried that all of the cricket broadcasted in India will be in control of a single entity and that could hurt their business. However, Reliance and Disney have said that Indians consume cricket on several other platforms such as Meta and YouTube along with other social media platforms such as X. Thus advertisers will always have more places to spend their money on.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

Interesting, can you please do a Speedtest and share the screenshots of trying the each network?

Breaking: Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 904 Prepaid Plan with Amazon…

Faraz :

Yes. till 28 May. It is switching frequently between Airtel Vi and Jio in 4G for me until selected manually,…

Breaking: Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 904 Prepaid Plan with Amazon…

Shivraj Roy :

So this means operators can use rivals towers?

Breaking: Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 904 Prepaid Plan with Amazon…

Dipankar :

OT- Intra circle roaming facilities has been activated in WB cirle from today 26.05.24 6pm for continues connectivity in time…

Breaking: Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 904 Prepaid Plan with Amazon…

Faraz :

Ok.. that's the case. I was not aware of US, EU phones. Last year we heard the news - https://telecomtalk.info/jio-has-rolled-out-5g-nationwide-using/854907/…

Vodafone Idea Says Enlarging Its Footprints With 5G Rollout

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments