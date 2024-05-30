Truecaller Brings AI Voice Detection Capability

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

AI scam calls have been used in India to cheat people of their hard-earned money. The solution from Truecaller, if 100% effective, will be able to identify whether you are talking to a human or an AI bot. But it won't activate on its own.

Highlights

  • Truecaller announced that it had become the first voice calling platform in the world that has an in-built AI (artificial intelligence) voice detection capability.
  • The technology has moved quite forward and it has become possible for AI bots to sound truly like humans.
  • The AI voice detection capability of Truecaller will identify in three seconds whether the caller on the other end is an AI bot or a human.

truecaller brings ai voice detection capability details

Read More - Truecaller Brings Live Caller ID Feature and More for iPhones




Read More - Truecaller Brings Live Caller ID Feature and More for iPhones

Read More - TRAI Caller Display System Won't be Competition

Read More - Truecaller CEO Says TRAI Caller Display System Won’t be Competition

“The risks of AI voice scams are increasing due to the proliferation of AI voice synthesizers. Our goal was to find an effective and reliable solution before things got out of hand. I am proud to announce that Truecaller is the world’s calling app with AI voice detection built in. Truecaller already uses AI in many different ways and this was a logical and much-needed extension of Truecaller’s scam fighting abilities“ said Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-founder at Truecaller.

Currently, this feature is only available for Android devices. For iOS, Truecaller said that it is working to launch it in the near future.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

Expert Opinion

