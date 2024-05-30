UScellular and TDS Announce Sale of Wireless Operations and Select Spectrum Assets

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

UScellular and TDS have agreed to sell UScellular's wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile for USD 4.4 billion. The transaction includes a combination of cash and assumed debt and is expected to close in mid-2025.

Highlights

  • T-Mobile to acquire 30 percent of UScellular's spectrum assets.
  • New master license agreement for over 2,000 towers.
  • Transaction expected to close in mid-2025.

Follow Us

UScellular and TDS Announce Sale of Wireless Operations and Select Spectrum Assets
United States Cellular Corporation (UScellular) and Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to sell UScellular's wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile for a purchase price of USD 4.4 billion, including a combination of cash and up to approximately USD 2 billion worth of debt.

Also Read: UScellular Secures USD 2.1 Million Grant for New Cell Sites in Missouri




Transaction Overview

Under the terms of the agreement, T-Mobile will acquire UScellular's wireless operations (mobile customers and stores) and around 30 percent of spectrum assets across several spectrum bands. In addition, T-Mobile will enter into a new master license agreement (MLA) for more than 2,000 towers.

The agreement follows a review process announced in August 2023 and has been recommended by UScellular and approved by the boards of directors of both UScellular and TDS, an 83 percent shareholder of UScellular.

Customer Benefits

T-Mobile's purchase and integration of UScellular's wireless operations, spectrum, and tower assets will provide customers with more options and a better network experience, the official release said.

Commenting on the transaction, UScellular said, "In the face of rising competition and increasing capital intensity required to keep pace with the latest technologies, and following our careful and deliberate strategic review, we are confident that continuing to deliver on our mission requires a level of scale and investment that is best achieved by integrating our wireless operations with those of T-Mobile."

Tower Lease Extension

In connection with the agreement, T-Mobile will enter into a new long-term MLA for at least 2,015 towers owned by UScellular and extend the lease term for the approximately 600 towers where T-Mobile is already a tenant for at least 15 years after the close of the transaction.

Also Read: UScellular to Expand Cellular Service in Rural Missouri With USD 5.8 Million Grant

UScellular

At close, UScellular will retain ownership of around 70 percent of its spectrum portfolio across several spectrum bands. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2025, subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Chicago-based United States Cellular Corporation provides a range of wireless products and services to customers, with 4.5 million retail connections in 21 states.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shreyas Krishnan :

What about the FUPed-up speed of KFON???

India Gets First State With its Own Broadband Internet Service

Shivraj Roy :

131rs a month for unlimited 5g but something to note this plan is usually buried in every wallet/payment app, and…

Jio's Rs 395 Plan is the Best Value 5G Prepaid…

Faraz :

BSNL's employee union is always unhappy.. Instead of doing anything, they believe in blaming gov. But still there would have…

BSNL Ropes in Boston Consulting Group for Revival: Report

Shivraj Roy :

why is such a hurry? june 4 is a week away ,government will change or not idk but why is…

BSNL and MTNL to Prioritise Govt Departments for Selling Land:…

Faraz :

Also upload speed is never 100 Mbps in wireless.. while Fiber gives 100 Mbps download as well as upload. So…

Jio AirFiber Launches 3 Months or Quarterly Plans with OTT

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments