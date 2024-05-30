Motorola G04s Launched in India for Just Rs 6999

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Highlights

  • Motorola has just launched its super affordable Moto G04s in the Indian market.
  • The highlight of the device is its price, which is Rs 6999.
  • It is basically the Moto G04 in an upgraded form, but the price has been kept affordable only.

Motorola has just launched its super affordable Moto G04s in the Indian market. The highlight of the device is its price, which is Rs 6999. It is basically the Moto G04 in an upgraded form, but the price has been kept affordable only. The camera of the device has received a serious upgrade and the device will be available in four attractive colours. It is running on Android 14 out of the box and is powered by a UNISOC chipset. Take a look at the entire specifications and price of the device below.




Motorola G04s Price in India

The Moto G04s is only going to be available in a single memory variant of 4GB+64GB for Rs 6,999. It will go on sale via Flipkart from June 5, 2024, at 12 PM. The Moto G04s will be available in four beautiful colours: Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange, featuring an acrylic glass (PMMA) finish with a matte texture that makes it scratch-resistant.

Let's look at the specifications of the device.

Motorola G04s Specifications in India

The device comes with a 6.6-inch 90Hz refresh rate with a high brightness mode complemented by a powerful Dolby Atmos speaker. Its maximum brightness is 573 nits and there's Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 15W charging support and a UNISOC T606 processor. The storage can be expanded from 64GB to 1TB with the help of an SD card. The device also has a RAM boost feature.

There's an advanced 50MP primary camera sensor at the rear with quad-pixel technology. There's a 5MP sensor at the front for selfies with face retouch and face enhancement technology.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

