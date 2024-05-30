SES launches Open Orbits Inflight Connectivity Network

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

SES collaborates with regional satellite operators to launch SES Open Orbits, providing seamless inflight connectivity services for airlines worldwide using an interoperable Ka-band platform.

Highlights

  • SES partners with regional operators to launch SES Open Orbits.
  • Interoperable Ka-band platform for global airline connectivity.
  • High-quality video, data, and communication services.

SES announced that it has reached agreements-in-principle with several regional satellite network operators to launch the SES Open Orbits Inflight Connectivity (IFC) Network, enabling seamless connectivity services for airlines worldwide. This fully interoperable Ka-band platform will combine the geostationary earth orbit (GEO) and medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite networks of SES; NEO Space Group (NSG), a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF); AeroSat Link (ASL), a subsidiary of China Satcom; and Hughes Communications India (HCI).

SES Open Orbits

SES Open Orbits aims to enable satellite operators with regional satellite coverage to participate in a worldwide IFC service offering to airlines. SES Open Orbits will support an open architecture network where traffic can be intelligently steered from one interoperable Ka-band network to another, providing a seamless connected experience for airline passengers across the satellites of multiple parties.

According to the official release, the global inflight connectivity network will use multi-orbit and multi-waveform capacity offered by regional connectivity service partners and SES to deliver services such as high-quality video, data, and communications offerings similar to those provided on the ground.

Official Statements from SES and HCI

"By spearheading the creation of SES Open Orbits using an open architecture that supports multiple orbits and multiple waveforms, SES is enabling more satellite operators and inflight service providers to participate in the global market for inflight connectivity," said SES.

"SES Open Orbits is the future of inflight connectivity – the solution airlines must have to differentiate and future-proof their IFC services. It will allow airlines to roam seamlessly across multiple satellites and orbits to deliver the best quality inflight connectivity services," SES added.

HCI said, "Our high throughput network on the GSAT-20 satellite over India will launch soon and will play a key role in the global SES Open Orbits aero network. We will also bring our deep experience in providing end-to-end connectivity services in multiple verticals to our partnership with SES to help ensure the best possible passenger experience for airlines using this exciting, first-of-its-kind inflight connectivity network."

SES Background

Headquartered in Luxembourg, SES owns and operates the geosynchronous orbit and medium earth orbit (GEO-MEO) constellation of satellites, offering a combination of global coverage and high performance.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

