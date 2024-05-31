Airtel’s Rs 359 Plan a Good Option for OTT Lovers

Bharti Airtel's Rs 359 prepaid plan is a good option for anyone looking to get access to OTT (over-the-top) entertainment content. The Rs 359 plan is a good especially because it has a monthly validity, and gives users access to more than 20 OTT platforms. If you are unaware, Airtel has its own OTT aggregation platform called Airtel Xstream Play. This platform is great for people who want to log into a single window and get all the content under one roof. Let's see what the plan is all about.









Airtel Rs 359 Prepaid Plan - Perfect Entertainment Partner

Bharti Airtel's Rs 359 plan offers 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 1 month. It also offers customers a talktime of Rs 5. The major attraction of this plan is Airtel Xstram Play. This is an OTT platform with which users will get access to content from more than 20 OTT services including SonyLIV, FanCode, Lionsgate Play and more.

Airtel Xstream Premium has been rebranded by Airtel as Xstream Play. The service remains the same and users can watch content through this subscription on multiple screens at the same time. Further, there's the Xstream App which is available for mobile phones, tablets, desktop (website) and TV.

This plan offers plenty of data along with OTT benefits. So you don't have to spend extra money on purchasing subscriptions to different OTT platforms. At the same time, users don't have to recharge with additional data packs as 2.5GB daily data is plenty of mobile data for an average Indian consumer. You can easily watch content in high quality on OTT platforms with 2.5GB daily data. The monthly validity ensures that you are at peace for an entire month and that your phone will stay connected to the mobile network of Airtel.