BSNL Launches Indigenous 4G in Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is rolling out its indigenous 4G technology in Andhra Pradesh.

Highlights

  • BSNL introduces indigenous 4G technology in Chittoor District, Andhra Pradesh.
  • Initiative aligns with Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, emphasizing indigenous technology.
  • Subscriber base reaches 8 Lakhs in initial launch phase across Northern states.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the launch of its indigenous 4G technology in the Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh. The state-owned telecom operator also said its 4G services will be extended shortly across the state, as per a social update on platform X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read: BSNL 4G Services Available in These Circles on Limited Scale




BSNL's 4G Launch in Andhra Pradesh

Additionally, in its creative accompanying the post, BSNL said, "As part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Initiative, BSNL has inaugurated indigenous 4G in Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh recently."

Swadeshi Mobile Network Initiative

BSNL highlighted the importance of a Swadeshi Mobile Network by leveraging indigenous technologies to enhance connectivity and bridge the digital divide. With plans to expand the network infrastructure statewide across Andhra Pradesh, BSNL aims to provide seamless connectivity and cater to the growing demands of digital consumers.

Also Read: BSNL’s 4G to Arrive for 4300 Sites in Andhra Pradesh

Expansion Plans and Deployment

TelecomTalk reported in November last year that BSNL would soon launch its 'Swadeshi 4G' in Andhra Pradesh. At that time, the operator mentioned that 4G equipment would be commissioned at 4300 sites in Andhra Pradesh very soon, with BSNL's 4G set to be upgraded to 5G later.

Furthermore, BSNL stated it would deploy 1,536 towers in remote locations in the Andhra Pradesh circle. The state-run telecom operator will also deploy its 4G in 3,800 villages.

Subscriber Base Growth and Upgrade Urgency

According to the most recent report, BSNL's 4G subscriber base reached 8 Lakhs in the initial phase of the 4G launch across Northern states including Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and western Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: BSNL 4G Subscriber Base Reaches 8 Lakh: Report

In a bid to encourage users to transition to the new technology, BSNL has urged existing subscribers with old 2G/3G SIM cards to upgrade to 4G immediately. To facilitate the upgrade process, customers are advised to visit their nearest BSNL Customer Service Center (CSC), franchisee, retailer, or Direct Selling Agent (DSA), according to BSNL Andhra Pradesh.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Expert Opinion

