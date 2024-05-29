Digital Edge Develops HSC Energy Storage System to Replace Traditional Batteries



APAC data centre operator Digital Edge has developed a new energy storage system to replace traditional batteries at its data centres. Digital Edge has partnered with South Korean power solutions company Donghwa ES to create what it calls a Hybrid Super Capacitor (HSC) Energy Storage System, a new type of alternative power supply for its UPS systems. Digital Edge claims this alternative has the potential to revolutionise data centre ancillary power generation for future AI and hyperscale workloads.

Traditional Batteries

According to the company, the data centre industry currently relies on lithium-ion batteries or lead-acid batteries for backup generators and Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS), which enable operators to maintain uptime in the event of a grid power failure. However, as the demand for higher power density deployments increases, the data centre industry faces growing pressure to improve energy efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint.

HSC Energy Storage System

The two companies have jointly developed the HSC Energy Storage System technology. Digital Edge says initial testing has been successful, and the company has confirmed plans to deploy this technology in certain new-build data centres.

The HSC technology uses a hybrid energy storage method that combines activated carbon from an electric double-layer capacitor with carbon from a lithium-ion battery. This combination produces a solution that reduces the deterioration of the negative electrode compared to other technologies.

Extended Lifespan

This enables the HSC to operate for a longer lifespan, with an estimated replacement cycle of more than 15 years, or nearly 2.5 times longer than other battery products, the data centre company explained.

Digital Edge said, "Partnering with Donghwa, we are proud to have developed the HSC Energy Storage System, which we hope will enhance the safety and reliability of the data centre industry while also supporting our environmental commitments."

Donghwa ES said, "Through our partnership with Digital Edge, we aim to set a new standard for energy storage systems in the global data centre industry. In particular, we plan to make joint efforts to deploy energy storage systems in hyperscale data centres in the Asia-Pacific region, which is experiencing the highest growth in the world."

Safety and Reliability

The HSC is designed to withstand higher temperatures than traditional batteries, up to 65 degrees Celsius, meaning the equipment does not need cooling. Digital Edge said this makes the HSC well-suited to support energy-intensive AI and high-power density deployments, which require complex liquid cooling.

Furthermore, Digital Edge said the HSC can be recharged more quickly, in a matter of minutes, enabling it to efficiently handle multiple contiguous power outages within a data centre. Additionally, it does not utilise metal oxide, fundamentally eliminating the risk of fire due to thermal runaway, thereby significantly reducing potential fire hazards.