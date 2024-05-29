A1 Austria Tests First 5G Site With mmWave Technology in Vienna

Austrian operator A1, in partnership with Nokia, has launched Austria’s first 5G mobile site with mmWave technology in Vienna.

Highlights

  • A1 equips Vienna site with 5G mmWave.
  • Speeds up to 2 Gbps.
  • Supports advanced 5G applications.

A1 Austria Tests First 5G Station With mmWave Technology in Vienna
Austrian operator A1 has equipped a 5G mobile site in Vienna with mmWave for the first time, as part of a test in partnership with Nokia. This trial at a mobile radio station follows A1's acquisition of spectrum in the 26 GHz band during the recent frequency auction. As a result of this deployment, customers will experience speeds of up to 2 Gbps on A1's 5G network in the future, the telco announced recently.

Also Read: A1 Austria Completes 5G Edge Cloud Network Slicing Trial With Nokia




First 5G mmWave Site in Austria

"We are the first to test fast 5G in the millimeter band on our newly acquired frequencies in the real network to bring the fiber optic user experience into the world of mobile communications. Of course, this technology does not replace fiber optics but allows us to offer extreme speeds and bandwidths via 5G," says A1 Austria.

According to the official release, the mmWave radios deployed on the site will provide A1 with significant advantages, including ultra-fast 5G speeds, extremely low latency, and increased capacity.

The use of mmWave bands is crucial to support the next generation of 5G applications and services, from immersive virtual reality (VR) experiences to advanced industrial automation, said Nokia.

Also Read: A1 Austria Acquires VX Fiber in Dietach

A1's Market Presence

A1 is Austria's telecommunications provider with around 5.1 million mobile customers and 1.9 million landline connections. A1 (A1 Telekom Austria) is part of the A1 Telekom Austria Group in the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region, with around 26 million customers in seven countries.

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Expert Opinion

