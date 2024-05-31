Viavi Launches Fully GNSS-Independent UTC Timing Services

Reported by Yashika Goel

Operating independently of traditional GPS and GNSS, the altGNSS GEO service boasts a high resistance to jamming and spoofing, providing the broadest global coverage, Viavi said on Thursday.

Highlights

  • Viavi Solutions launches altGNSS GEO SecureTime.
  • Nanosecond-accurate UTC timing via L-Band and Ku-Band satellites.
  • Proven in live-sky battlefield scenarios.


Viavi Solutions has launched its altGNSS GEO SecureTime services, offering nanosecond-accurate UTC timing via L-Band and Ku-Band satellite signals. These services are designed to enhance the resilience of critical infrastructure, including 5G networks, transportation, data centres, smart grids, high-frequency trading, military and first responder communications, and satellite terminals.

Also Read: Rohde & Schwarz and Viavi Solutions Expand Partnership for Advanced Wireless Testing




SecureTime Services

Operating independently of traditional GPS and GNSS, the altGNSS GEO service boasts a high resistance to jamming and spoofing, providing the broadest global coverage, Viavi said on Thursday. SecureTime includes Navigation Message Authentication (NMA), using encryption to detect spoofing in signals from all sources, including GPS.

Field Testing and Proven Performance

Viavi says its SecureTime services have been tested and proven effective in live-sky battlefield scenarios, successfully providing assured PNT in environments with complete denial of GPS and GNSS services. The company plans to integrate these services into its products and offer receivers for third-party systems.

The SecurePNT 6200 hardware platform, powered by Viavi's SecureTime Services and TrustedPNT multisource fusion technology, will support these new capabilities.

Also Read: Viavi Announces Upgraded Precision Timing Solutions for Critical Infrastructure

"Critical infrastructure around the globe is increasingly susceptible to PNT disruption, but that is even more apparent in theatres of war," said Doug Russell, Senior Vice President, AvComm, Viavi. "Our SecureTime services have steadily built up an unsurpassed capability to protect timing in critical networks, independent of any one source or frequency band."

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.



