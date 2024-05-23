Rohde & Schwarz and Viavi Solutions Expand Partnership for Advanced Wireless Testing

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Rohde and Schwarz and Viavi Solutions expand their partnership to provide advanced, scalable testing solutions for Open RAN and Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN).

Highlights

  • Partnership expansion for advanced wireless testing.
  • Automated testbed for O-RAN energy efficiency.
  • NTN digital twin testbed for satellite network evaluation.

Follow Us

Rohde & Schwarz and Viavi Solutions Expand Partnership for Advanced Wireless Testing
Rohde and Schwarz (R&S) and Viavi Solutions (Viavi) have expanded their partnership to improve joint wireless lab test solutions, focusing on new 3GPP and O-RAN specifications. Since the launch of this partnership, both companies have delivered compact and flexible solutions that ensure a seamless user experience, both the companies said on Wednesday.

Also Read: Viavi Announces Advancements in 6G and AI Research




Open RAN Solutions

Open RAN technology has gained traction with major deployments by Tier-1 service providers, increasing the need for subsystem and end-to-end conformance, performance, and interoperability testing, the joint statement said.

Energy Efficiency Testing

The majority of power in 5G networks is consumed by O-RAN radio units (O-RUs). To address this, R&S and Viavi have created an automated testbed to verify O-RU energy efficiency. This setup includes the R&S RTO6 oscilloscope, R&S NGP800 power supply, and Viavi TM500 O-RU Tester. The system tests energy efficiency under various load conditions and monitors power consumption dynamics accurately.

Scalable Testing Solutions

As O-RAN radios advance to commercial deployment, the focus has shifted to more extensive use case and functionality testing. R&S and Viavi said they offer a scalable solution with the R&S PVT360A vector signal analyser (VSA) and vector signal generator (VSG), combined with the Viavi TM500 O-RU Tester and Test Manager Application. This setup is designed for R&D teams requiring multiple test lines to speed up time to market.

Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN)

R&S and Viavi have developed an NTN digital twin testbed for evaluating NTN networks, covering Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), and Geosynchronous Orbit (GEO). This testbed supports use cases such as end-to-end connectivity validation, Quality of Service measurement over large areas, and application performance testing under varied conditions.

The testbed includes the R&S CMX500 mobile communication network tester, Viavi TM500-AS2, and VIAVI TeraVM Real Data Applications (RDA) engine, providing comprehensive and realistic testing scenarios, the official release said.

Also Read: Viavi Announces Upgraded Precision Timing Solutions for Critical Infrastructure

Company Statements

Alexander Pabst, Vice President Market Segment Wireless Communications at Rohde and Schwarz, praised the collaboration's success in addressing customer challenges, particularly in energy efficiency and NTN solutions.

"Since we introduced joint O-RU conformance testing, R&S and Viavi have been delivering on our vision of best-of-breed approach with a unified customer experience," said Ian Langley, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Wireless Business Unit, Viavi. "We are pleased to expand our partnership into new areas of demand, as O-RAN equipment enters commercial deployment and evolution, and the industry incorporates NTN to augment coverage in mobile communications."

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Airtel wants 300 INR ARPU from 4G customers and 500 INR ARPU from 5G customers. So 2999 doesn't make sense.…

Vodafone Idea CEO Believes in Paying More for Using More

TheAndroidFreak :

Finally.

BSNL Upgrades Data and Speed Benefits with Rs 599 Broadband…

TheAndroidFreak :

Let's see. Just few days before we see 4999 from Airtel for yearly pack.

Vodafone Idea CEO Believes in Paying More for Using More

Faraz :

Other than some additional benefits, their plan structure as well as price stays same as Airtel. ( Except for 2999…

Vodafone Idea CEO Believes in Paying More for Using More

Shivraj Roy :

More like“giving less charging more”

Vodafone Idea CEO Believes in Paying More for Using More

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments